Tsunami devastates Sunda Strait in Indonesia

The tsunami has killed hundreds of residents and injured more than 840 people.

A tsunami survivor recovers at a hospital in Pandeglang on Dec. 24, 2018.

The search for survivors continued with dozens still missing following a tsunami that hit the country's Sunda Strait on a busy holiday weekend.

Achmad Ibrahim / AP
Villagers search through debris in Carita, Banten province.

The tsunami,which struck without warning after an underwater landslide following the eruption of a volcano, has killed and injured hundreds. 

Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images
A woman walks by destroyed houses in Carita, Banten province.

Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images
Villagers walk through debris in Carita, Banten province.

Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images
Residents look for their belongings at a destroyed house in Carita, Banten province.

Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images
A resident passes by stranded boats among debris in Banten.

Muhammad Adimaja / Antara Foto via Reuters
Rescue workers prepare to search an underground space during a search for victims of the tsunami at a resort hotel on December 24, 2018 in Tanjung Lesung.

Ed Wray / Getty Images
Rescuers look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung on South Sumatra on Dec. 23, 2018.

 

Ferdi Awed / AFP - Getty Images
Rescuers in Carita remove a body bag with a tsunami victim.

AP
Bodies of tsunami victims are collected at a local health facility in Pandeglang, Banten.

Asep Fathulrahman / Reuters
A woman identified a relative among the bodies of tsunami victims in Carita.

Fauzy Chaniago / AP
A man stands among ruins in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia.

Adi Kurniawan / Reuters
Rescuers and residents look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung on South Sumatra.

Ferdi Awed / AFP - Getty Images
An aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Carita.

Azwar Ipank / AFP - Getty Images
An aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Carita.

Azwar Ipank / AFP - Getty Images
Debris including a car was scattered aroundPandeglang, Banten province.

 

Reuters
Debris litters a property badly damaged by a tsunami in Carita.

Fauzy Chaniago / AP
Officials look through the wreckage of damaged buildings in Carita.

Ronald / AFP - Getty Images
Rescuers look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung.

Ferdi Awed / AFP - Getty Images
A man holds the body of a child killed in a tsunami in Carita.

Fauzy Chaniago / AP
Relatives mourn at a health facility where the bodies of tsunami victims are collected, in Pandeglang, Banten.

Adi Weda / EPA
A soldier examines a local resident who was injured following a tsunami which hit at Tanjung Lesung district in Pandeglang.

Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas / Antara Foto via Reuters
A resident injured by a tsunami is treated at a health center in Pandeglang.

Basarnas / Antara Foto via Reuters
Rescuers remove a body of a victim along the coast in South Lampung.

Ferdi Awed / AFP - Getty Images
A man identified his relative among the bodies of tsunami victims in Carita.

Fauzy Chaniago / AP
A ruined tractor sits in the water in Anyer.

Adi Weda / EPA
A man looks at damaged vehicles Anyer, Banten.

Diam Triyuli Handoko / EPA
A man inspects his damaged house in Carita.

Dian Triyuli Handoko / AP
