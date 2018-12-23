In Focus
Tsunami devastates Sunda Strait in Indonesia
The tsunami has killed hundreds of residents and injured more than 840 people.
Rescuers look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung on South Sumatra on Dec. 23, 2018.
A tsunami apparently caused by the eruption of an island volcano has killed and injured hundreds of people around Indonesia's Sunda Strait.
Rescuers in Carita remove a body bag with a tsunami victim.
Bodies of tsunami victims are collected at a local health facility in Pandeglang, Banten.
A woman identified a relative among the bodies of tsunami victims in Carita.
A man stands among ruins in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia.
Rescuers and residents look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung on South Sumatra.
An aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Carita.
Debris including a car was scattered aroundPandeglang, Banten province.
Debris litters a property badly damaged by a tsunami in Carita.
Officials look through the wreckage of damaged buildings in Carita.
Rescuers look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung.
A man holds the body of a child killed in a tsunami in Carita.
Relatives mourn at a health facility where the bodies of tsunami victims are collected, in Pandeglang, Banten.
A soldier examines a local resident who was injured following a tsunami which hit at Tanjung Lesung district in Pandeglang.
A resident injured by a tsunami is treated at a health center in Pandeglang.
Rescuers remove a body of a victim along the coast in South Lampung.
A man identified his relative among the bodies of tsunami victims in Carita.
A ruined tractor sits in the water in Anyer.
A man looks at damaged vehicles Anyer, Banten.
A man inspects his damaged house in Carita.