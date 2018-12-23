Image: Indonesia tsunami

Tsunami devastates Sunda Strait in Indonesia

The tsunami has killed hundreds of residents and injured more than 840 people.

Rescuers look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung on South Sumatra on Dec. 23, 2018.

tsunami apparently caused by the eruption of an island volcano has killed and injured hundreds of people around Indonesia's Sunda Strait.

Ferdi Awed / AFP - Getty Images
Rescuers in Carita remove a body bag with a tsunami victim.

AP
Bodies of tsunami victims are collected at a local health facility in Pandeglang, Banten.

Asep Fathulrahman / Reuters
A woman identified a relative among the bodies of tsunami victims in Carita.

Fauzy Chaniago / AP
A man stands among ruins in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia.

Adi Kurniawan / Reuters
Rescuers and residents look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung on South Sumatra.

Ferdi Awed / AFP - Getty Images
An aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Carita.

Azwar Ipank / AFP - Getty Images
An aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Carita.

Azwar Ipank / AFP - Getty Images
Debris including a car was scattered aroundPandeglang, Banten province.

 

Reuters
Debris litters a property badly damaged by a tsunami in Carita.

Fauzy Chaniago / AP
Officials look through the wreckage of damaged buildings in Carita.

Ronald / AFP - Getty Images
Rescuers look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung.

Ferdi Awed / AFP - Getty Images
A man holds the body of a child killed in a tsunami in Carita.

Fauzy Chaniago / AP
Relatives mourn at a health facility where the bodies of tsunami victims are collected, in Pandeglang, Banten.

Adi Weda / EPA
A soldier examines a local resident who was injured following a tsunami which hit at Tanjung Lesung district in Pandeglang.

Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas / Antara Foto via Reuters
A resident injured by a tsunami is treated at a health center in Pandeglang.

Basarnas / Antara Foto via Reuters
Rescuers remove a body of a victim along the coast in South Lampung.

Ferdi Awed / AFP - Getty Images
A man identified his relative among the bodies of tsunami victims in Carita.

Fauzy Chaniago / AP
A ruined tractor sits in the water in Anyer.

Adi Weda / EPA
A man looks at damaged vehicles Anyer, Banten.

Diam Triyuli Handoko / EPA
A man inspects his damaged house in Carita.

Dian Triyuli Handoko / AP
