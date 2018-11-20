Image: National Thanksgiving Turkeys Meet The Press Before Official Presidential Pardon

In Focus

Turkeys take Washington: Lucky birds receive presidential pardon

After a stay at the Willard Hotel and a visit with the press corps, two South Dakota turkeys were pardoned at the White House by President Trump.

 / Updated 7 PHOTOS
Image: Turkeys

Peas and Carrots, two turkeys from a farm in South Dakota, get comfortable in their room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel after their arrival on Sunday, Nov. 18, in Washington. 

Jacquelyn Martin / AP
  • Share
Image: Turkeys 'Peas' and 'Carrots' introduced ahead of the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey, in Washington, DC, USA

Virginia Tech mascot HokieBird helps officials with the National Turkey Federation introduce the turkeys at the Willard on Monday.

Erik S. Lesser / EPA
  • Share
Image: National Thanksgiving Turkeys Meet The Press Before Official Presidential Pardon

Peas and Carrots pose for the media at the Willard Hotel.

Win McNamee / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: 71th National Thanksgiving Turkey pardoning ceremony

 Jeff Sveen, National Turkey Federation Chairman, introduces one of the turkeys to the news media in the Briefing Room at the White House on Tuesday. 

Erik S. Lesser / EPA
  • Share
Image: US-POLITICS-THANKSGIVING-TURKEYS

Ivanka Trump and her children look at one of the turkeys before the pardoning.
Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Donald Trump, Melania Trump

President Donald Trump grants Peas an absolute pardon in the Rose Garden.

"That turkey is so lucky. I've never seen such a beautiful turkey," said Trump. 

Trump pardoned both birds who will get to live the rest of their lives at "Gobbler’s Rest," an agricultural education facility at Virginia Tech University. 

Trump jokingly warns pardoned turkeys of recounts, subpoenas

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
  • Share
Image: John F. Kennedy, Mildred Smith, Robert McPherrin, Everett Dirksen

President John F. Kennedy reaches out to touch a 40-pound turkey presented to him at the White House on Nov. 19, 1963, on behalf of the nation's turkey industry.

Although the turkeys have been presented to presidents for about 70 years, the annual presidential pardon didn't begin until 1989 with President George H.W. Bush, according to The Associated Press. 

Harvey Georges / AP
  • Share
1/7