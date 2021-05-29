Turning the corner: U.S. cautiously reopens as pandemic fades

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New York
Emily Baumgartner, left, and Luke Finley, second from left, join friends from their church group in a birthday toast to one of the members, upper right, during their weekly "Monday Night Hang" gathering at the Tiki Bar on Manhattan's Upper West Side, in New York, on May 17.
"Most of us live alone. and we need community. During the pandemic, we started hanging out in the park (Central Park) once a week. Once bars and restaurants reopened, we started coming back to Tiki Bar afterward."
— Kathy Willens / AP file
Share
Boston
From nearly empty stands, three fans sing "Sweet Caroline," a tradition in the bottom of the eighth inning at Fenway Park, on May 26.
— Charles Krupa / AP
Share
New Jersey
Peggy Broda meets her grandchild in person for the first time during CLEAR Connects: A Day of Families, a mass reunion event, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on May 6.
President Joe Biden poses for a photo with an employee at Honey Hut Ice Cream after ordering ice cream, in Cleveland, on May 27.
— Evan Vucci / AP
Share
New York
People gather in Central Park in New York, on May 22.
— Kena Betancur / AFP - Getty Images file
Share
Colorado
U.S. Air Force Academy graduates cheer as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over their graduation at Falcon Stadium, in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 26.
— Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images
Share
New York
Essa-Pekka Salonen, music director of the San Francisco Symphony and principal conductor of London's Philharmonia Orchestra, leads the New York Philharmonic, whose members performed together before a crowd for the first time since March 10, 2020, at The Shed in Hudson Yards, in New York, on April 14.
— Kathy Willens / AP file
Share
Los Angeles
Residents and staff dance during an Easter concert for vaccinated residents at the Ararat Nursing Facility in the Mission Hills neighborhood, in Los Angeles, on April 1.
Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year after indoor visitation restrictions were lifted at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility primarily serving Japanese-American seniors, in Seattle, on March 30.
— Lindsey Wasson / Reuters file
Share
California
A family takes a picture at the Oscar Myer Wienermobile during a visit to The Flower Fields, as California opens up from the pandemic, in Carlsbad, Calif., on March 31.
— Mike Blake / Reuters file
Share
Texas
Texas Rangers fan Anthony Sosa, center, celebrates with friends during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Arlington, Texas, on April 5.
— Jeffrey McWhorter / AP file
Share
Washington, D.C.
Heran Abebe, 6, reacts as she watches her father Alebel Belay receive a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shot at The REACH at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on May 6.
"We have to protect ourselves from the global pandemic," says Belay of why he and his wife wanted to get the vaccination. "We want to protect our family and ourselves. We have been trying to stay away from other people and using masks but now is the time to get the vaccine."
— Jacquelyn Martin / AP file
Share
White House
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris laugh as they leave after speaking in the Rose Garden on May 13. Biden celebrated the new guidelines lifting mask requirements for people who are fully vaccinated, crediting his administration's vaccination program with dramatically reducing the impact of the coronavirus.
Earlier in the day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who are fully vaccinated — meaning, two weeks removed from their last shot — no longer need to wear masks or physically distance themselves, indoors or outdoors in most circumstances.
The new guidelines mark a turning point in Biden's fight against the virus, offering the country a renewed hope that a return to pre-pandemic normally is achievable as Covid-19 cases decrease across the country and as more and more people get vaccinated.
— Kevin Lamarque / Reuters file
Share
California
People enjoy a day at the beach ahead of Memorial Day in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 29, 2021.