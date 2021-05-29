IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Image: Los Angeles Nursing Facility Holds First Social Event Since Start Of Pandemic

Turning the corner: U.S. cautiously reopens as pandemic fades

Image: Emily Baumgartner, left, and Luke Finley,

New York

Emily Baumgartner, left, and Luke Finley, second from left, join friends from their church group in a birthday toast to one of the members, upper right, during their weekly "Monday Night Hang" gathering at the Tiki Bar on Manhattan's Upper West Side, in New York, on May 17.

"Most of us live alone. and we need community. During the pandemic, we started hanging out in the park (Central Park) once a week. Once bars and restaurants reopened, we started coming back to Tiki Bar afterward."

Kathy Willens / AP file
Image:

Boston

From nearly empty stands, three fans sing "Sweet Caroline," a tradition in the bottom of the eighth inning at Fenway Park, on May 26.

Charles Krupa / AP
Image: Peggy Broda meets her grandchild in person for the first time during a mass reunion event at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

New Jersey

Peggy Broda meets her grandchild in person for the first time during CLEAR Connects: A Day of Families, a mass reunion event, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on May 6.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters file
Image: Guests walk down Main Street USA at Disneyland

California

Guests walk down Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, on April 30. After a 13-month closure, the Happiest Place on Earth welcomed back visitors in a milestone moment for California in its fight against the pandemic.

Jae Hong / AP file
Image: Joe Biden

Ohio

President Joe Biden poses for a photo with an employee at Honey Hut Ice Cream after ordering ice cream, in Cleveland, on May 27.

Evan Vucci / AP
Image: People gather in Central Park in New York on May 22, 2021.

New York

People gather in Central Park in New York, on May 22.

Kena Betancur / AFP - Getty Images file
Image: U.S. Air Force Academy Holds 2021 Graduation Ceremony

Colorado

U.S. Air Force Academy graduates cheer as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over their graduation at Falcon Stadium, in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 26.

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images
Image: New York Philharmonic

New York

Essa-Pekka Salonen, music director of the San Francisco Symphony and principal conductor of London's Philharmonia Orchestra, leads the New York Philharmonic, whose members performed together before a crowd for the first time since March 10, 2020, at The Shed in Hudson Yards, in New York, on April 14.

Kathy Willens / AP file
Image: Los Angeles Nursing Facility Holds First Social Event Since Start Of Pandemic

Los Angeles

Residents and staff dance during an Easter concert for vaccinated residents at the Ararat Nursing Facility in the Mission Hills neighborhood, in Los Angeles, on April 1.

Mario Tama / Getty Images file
Image: Guests enjoy a ride at Luna Park on the first day of the Coney Island parks reopening in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York

New York

Guests enjoy a ride at Luna Park as Coney Island's amusement parks reoopened on April 9, after 529 days of closure.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters file
Image: Uomoto, 98, reacts as son Uomoto and niece Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility in Seattle

Seattle

Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year after indoor visitation restrictions were lifted at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility primarily serving Japanese-American seniors, in Seattle, on March 30.

Lindsey Wasson / Reuters file
Image: A family takes a picture at the Oscar Myer Wienermobile during a visit to \"The Flower Fields \" in Carlsbad

California

A family takes a picture at the Oscar Myer Wienermobile during a visit to The Flower Fields, as California opens up from the pandemic, in Carlsbad, Calif., on March 31.

Mike Blake / Reuters file
Image: Texas Rangers fan Anthony Sosa, center, celebrates with friends during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.

Texas

Texas Rangers fan Anthony Sosa, center, celebrates with friends during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Arlington, Texas, on April 5.

Jeffrey McWhorter / AP file
Image: Heran Abebe, Alebel Belay

Washington, D.C.

Heran Abebe, 6, reacts as she watches her father Alebel Belay receive a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shot at The REACH at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on May 6.

"We have to protect ourselves from the global pandemic," says Belay of why he and his wife wanted to get the vaccination. "We want to protect our family and ourselves. We have been trying to stay away from other people and using masks but now is the time to get the vaccine."

Jacquelyn Martin / AP file
Image: President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response in Washington

White House

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris laugh as they leave after speaking in the Rose Garden on May 13. Biden celebrated the new guidelines lifting mask requirements for people who are fully vaccinated, crediting his administration's vaccination program with dramatically reducing the impact of the coronavirus. 

Earlier in the day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who are fully vaccinated — meaning, two weeks removed from their last shot — no longer need to wear masks or physically distance themselves, indoors or outdoors in most circumstances.

The new guidelines mark a turning point in Biden's fight against the virus, offering the country a renewed hope that a return to pre-pandemic normally is achievable as Covid-19 cases decrease across the country and as more and more people get vaccinated.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters file
California

People enjoy a day at the beach ahead of Memorial Day in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 29, 2021.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
