Twinkling holiday lights spread cheer around the world
From Maine to Romania, glittering holiday lights are cutting through the gloom as winter descends.
New York
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree stands lit on Nov. 29. The 75-foot tall Norway spruce is covered with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and will remain lit until Jan. 7.
England
Candles are carried by choir members during the annual "darkness to light" advent procession on Dec. 1 in Salisbury.
The service, which begins with the medieval cathedral in total darkness and silence before the Advent Candle is lit at the West End, is one of the most popular of the liturgical year.
Lebanon
A man walks past Christmas decorations in Maghdouche village near Sidon on Dec. 5.