Twinkling holiday lights spread cheer around the world

From Maine to Romania, glittering holiday lights are cutting through the gloom as winter descends.

Romania

Visitors admire a Christmas tree in the main square of Nagyvarad on Dec. 12.

Zsolt Czegledi / EPA
France

A light layer of snow covers the Place Kleber square in downtown Strasbourg on Dec. 3.

Patrick Hertzog / AFP - Getty Images
Maine

Holiday lights reflect in the waters off Nubble Light, silhouetting a photographer on Dec. 11 in York. The beacon on top of the lighthouse has been helping mariners navigate the coastal waters of southern Maine since 1879.

Robert F. Bukaty / AP
Moscow

Visitors walk in front of an illuminated replica of The Kremlin and St. Basil Cathedral outside a shopping mall on Nov. 24.

Mladen Antonov / AFP - Getty Images
Pennsylvania

Chase McCann, 7, and his brother Blake, 5, get a close look at the musical Christmas tree in Central Park in Johnstown on Dec. 8.

John Rucosky / Tribune-Democrat via AP
Colombia

Visitors pass holiday lights in Cali on Dec. 11.

Luis Robayo / AFP - Getty Images
Germany

The Christmas market fills the square in front of the famous Gothic cathedral in Cologne on Nov. 28.

Thilo Schmuelgen / Reuters
Spain

Visitors hold up their phones to take pictures as the Christmas lights are turned on in downtown Malaga on Nov. 24.

Jon Nazca / Reuters
Indianapolis

The Lilly House at Newfields is illuminated as part of the Winterlights holiday light display on the museum's grounds on Nov. 16. The display on the lawn of the home is synchronized to music from the Nutcracker.

Michael Conroy / AP
Beirut

Fireworks explode as the Christmas tree is lit in front of Muhammad al-Amin Mosque at Martyr's Square on Dec. 10.

Bilal Hussein / AP
Vienna

Holiday lights illuminate the Graben, a shopping street, on Nov. 25.

Lisi Niesner / EPA
Hungary

Skaters circle a Christmas tree at Szent Istvan square in downtown Budapest on Nov. 24.

Balazs Mohai / EPA
Germany

Children ride a merry-go-round as the Christmas market opens in Magdeburg on Nov. 27.

Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert / AFP - Getty Images
New York

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree stands lit on Nov. 29. The 75-foot tall Norway spruce is covered with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and will remain lit until Jan. 7.

From backyard giant to Midtown jewel: Journey of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

 

Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer
Beijing

People admire a Christmas tree at a residential complex on Dec. 8.

Nicolas Asfouri / AFP - Getty Images
London

Tate Britain's Christmas art commission, Home for Christmas by Alan Kane, is illuminated on the front of the gallery on Dec. 1.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters
Berlin

A carousel spins on Alexanderplatz on Nov. 28.

Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters
England

Candles are carried by choir members during the annual "darkness to light" advent procession on Dec. 1 in Salisbury.

The service, which begins with the medieval cathedral in total darkness and silence before the Advent Candle is lit at the West End, is one of the most popular of the liturgical year.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images
England

The interior of Salisbury Cathedral is illuminated by trails of candles carried by choir members during the annual "darkness to light" advent procession.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images
Berlin

Two young visitors from Mozambique and Ireland take a selfie in front of a giant Christmas tree at the annual Christmas market at Alexanderplatz on Nov. 28.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images
Singapore

A couple sit inside a Christmas-themed light sculpture at the Gardens by the Bay on Dec. 1.

Wallace Moon / EPA
Lithuania

Visitors walk in front of the illuminated Christmas tree in in Kaunas on Dec. 7.

Mindaugas Kulbis / AP
Germany

Visitors peruse the stands at the Christmas Market in Heidelberg on Nov. 28.

Ronald Wittek / EPA
Lebanon

A man walks past Christmas decorations in Maghdouche village near Sidon on Dec. 5.

Photos: Ballerinas kick off Christmas at the White House

Ali Hashisho / Reuters
