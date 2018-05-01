Subscribe to Breaking News emails

In Focus

Typhoon Jebi leaves path of destruction in Japan

A powerful typhoon slammed into western Japan, inundating the region's main international airport and blowing a tanker into a bridge, disrupting land and air travel and leaving thousands stranded.

Pedestrians with umbrellas struggle against strong winds and rain in Tokyo as powerful Typhoon Jebi made landfall on Shikoku Island and western Japan on Sept. 4, 2018.

Japan issued evacuation advisories for more than a million people and canceled hundreds of flights as the typhoon sliced across the country, cutting power, overturning cars and killing at least six people.

Kimimasa Mayama / EPA
High waves batter a fishing port in Aki, Kochi Prefecture.

Jebi, or "swallow" in Korean, was briefly a super typhoon and is the most powerful storm to hit Japan in 25 years following rains, landslides, floods and record-breaking heat that killed hundreds of people this summer.

Kyodo / Reuters
An overturned truck blocks the street in Osaka.

Some 1.6 million households were without power in Osaka and its surrounding areas.

Kota Endo / AP
A truck sitting at an angle after being blown over by strong winds on the Seto Ohashi bridge in Sakade, Kagawa prefecture on Shikoku island.

Jebi's course brought it close to parts of western Japan hit by rains and flooding that killed more than 200 people in July but most of the damage this time appeared to be from the wind.

JIJI PRESS / AFP - Getty Images
Strong winds ripped scaffolding off a building in Osaka causing permanent damage.

Nobuki Ito / AP
Overturned cars litter the streets in Osaka.

Kota Endo / AP
A tanker smashes into the bridge connecting Kansai airport to the mainland.

Jiji Press / AFP - Getty Images
The runway at Kansai International Airport is partly flooded in Izumisano, Osaka prefecture.

Kentaro Ikushima / AP
Burned cars piled up on an artificial island in Nishinomiya on Sept. 5.

Kyodo / Reuters
A bridge connecting Kansai airport to the mainland is damaged by a 2,591-tonne tanker in Izumisano.

Kyodo / Reuters
Passengers wait for buses to be transported to a speed boat port at Kansai International Airport.

Jiji Press / EPA
A heavily damaged tanker that hit the bridge connecting Kansai airport to the mainland.

Jiji Press / AFP - Getty Images
Containers spill out over a yard in Osaka.

Jiji Press / AFP - Getty Images
Collapsed cranes in Nishinomiya.

Kyodo / Reuters
Sections of a bridge at Kansai airport are damaged by a 2,591-tonne tanker in Izumisano.

JIJI PRESS / AFP - Getty Images
A ship collided with a breakwater in Nishinomiya city, Hyogo prefecture.

Watch: Typhoon Jebi overturns a truck in Osaka

Jiji Press / AFP - Getty Images
