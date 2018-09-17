Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Typhoon Mangkhut sweeps across Asia
Mangkhut, the most powerful typhoon to hit the region in the last five years, is confirmed to have killed at least 54 people in the Philippines.
Philippines
Children use an inner tube to cross a flooded street in Calumpit, Bulacan province, on Sept. 16.
Typhoon Mangkhut, with sustained winds of around 124 mph and gusts of up to around 200 mph, barreled past the northern tip of the Philippines this weekend, killing at least 54 people.
Rescuers work at the site of a landslide at a mining camp in Itogon on Sept. 17.
Dozens of miners and their families sheltering in a chapel were feared dead after the typhoon triggered a huge landslide that buried much of the remote community.
Rescuers carry a body recovered from the site of the landslide.
Local miner Roel Ulani told NBC News that he had watched from a distance as part of the hill collapsed on Sunday, burying dozens. He said the victims had been taking shelter in a former workers' dormitory that had been refurbished into a chapel when the landslide hit.
A second landslide blocked any means to escape, leaving the community completely trapped.
Hong Kong
City officials raised the storm alert to T10, its highest level, as Typhoon Mangkhut landed on Sept. 17.
Across Hong Kong, authorities tried to clear roads of debris, including toppled trees and bamboo scaffolding.
Police officers carry a girl out of a collapsed school on Sept. 16.
People clean up debris outside a housing estate on the waterfront on Sept. 17.
China
A man rides a bike past uprooted trees in Shenzhen on Sept. 17.
The China Meteorological Administration said the typhoon, dubbed "King of Storms," was one of the 10 biggest storms to hit southeast China since 1949 when records began.
A woman runs through the rain in Shenzhen on Sept. 16.
Philippines
Strong winds batter a villager in the typhoon-hit town of Baggao, Cagayan province, on Sept. 15.
Children use a raft to cross a flooded alley in Calumpit on Sept. 16.
A police officer walks through makeshift tent shelters damaged by strong winds in Tuguegarao City on Sept. 16.
Waves crash against the shore in Manila on Sept. 15.
Hong Kong
Police wade in floodwaters during a rescue operation on Sept. 16.
Hong Kong
The windows are blown out of an office building on Sept. 17.