Vibrant festivities kick off the Year of the Dog
People around the world are celebrating the Lunar New Year with festivals, parades and temple visits to ask for blessings.
Beijing
Folk artists perform a fire dragon dance during a performance to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Feb. 18, 2018.
This year marks the year of the dog, one of the 12 animals in the Chinese astrological chart. People celebrated with family feasts and visits to bustling temple fairs amid the mid-winter chill.
Hancheng
A Chinese woman dressed in a traditional bride costume poses during a wedding performance as part of the She Huo festival in Hancheng, Shaanxi province, on Feb. 16.
She Huo festival, celebrated in the northwestern China, is a festival dedicated to the gods of earth and fire. "She" literally means "God of Earth" and huo means "God of Fire."