VIETNAM-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT

Vietnam hosts Trump and North Korean leader for nuclear summit

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met for a friendly dinner Wednesday ahead of talks to discuss curbing North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons.

VIETNAM-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the railway station in Dong Dang, Vietnam, on Feb. 26 to attend the second U.S.-North Korea summit.

Kim's journey from Pyongyang took more than two and a half days. That's longer than it took Trump to fly halfway around the world, even with Air Force One stopping for fuel along the way.

AFP - Getty Images
VIETNAM-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT

People arrive to welcome Kim Jong Un at the railway station in Dong Dang.

Nhac Nguyen / AFP - Getty Images
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un Arrives In Hanoi Ahead Of The U.S.-DPRK Summit

Kim Jong Un waves from his car after arriving by train.

Linh Pham / Getty Images
VIETNAM-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT

President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Feb. 26.

Manan Vatsyayana / AFP - Getty Images
VIETNAM-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT

Vietnamese soldiers stand in formation during Trump's arrival.

Manan Vatsyayana / AFP - Getty Images
VIETNAM-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT

Students wave flags during a dance rehearsal at the Vietnam-North Korea Friendship Kindergarten school in Hanoi on Feb. 27.

Noel Celis / AFP - Getty Images
A man walks past a vendor while holding a painting of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi

A vendor holds a painting of Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump in Hanoi on Feb. 27.

Jorge Silva / Reuters
U.S. President Trump meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi

President Donald Trump speaks to students waving Vietnam and U.S. flags as they greet him during his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi on Feb. 27. 

Leah Millis / Reuters
Image: Bystanders line the road as the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump approaches in Hanoi

Bystanders line the road as Trump's motorcade approaches in Hanoi on Feb. 27.

Ann Wang / Reuters
Image:

Trump passes well-wishers in his car on his way to meet North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

Adam Schreck / AP
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi on Feb. 27.

Leah Millis / Reuters
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un

Trump speaks during a dinner with Kim in Hanoi.

The president's strategy relies on the conclusion that Kim will ultimately choose to disarm in exchange for relief from crippling sanctions and the promise of prosperity for his nation.

Evan Vucci / AP
