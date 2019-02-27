World
Vietnam hosts Trump and North Korean leader for nuclear summit
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met for a friendly dinner Wednesday ahead of talks to discuss curbing North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the railway station in Dong Dang, Vietnam, on Feb. 26 to attend the second U.S.-North Korea summit.
Kim's journey from Pyongyang took more than two and a half days. That's longer than it took Trump to fly halfway around the world, even with Air Force One stopping for fuel along the way.
People arrive to welcome Kim Jong Un at the railway station in Dong Dang.
Kim Jong Un waves from his car after arriving by train.
President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Feb. 26.
Vietnamese soldiers stand in formation during Trump's arrival.
Students wave flags during a dance rehearsal at the Vietnam-North Korea Friendship Kindergarten school in Hanoi on Feb. 27.
A vendor holds a painting of Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump in Hanoi on Feb. 27.
President Donald Trump speaks to students waving Vietnam and U.S. flags as they greet him during his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi on Feb. 27.
Bystanders line the road as Trump's motorcade approaches in Hanoi on Feb. 27.
Trump passes well-wishers in his car on his way to meet North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi on Feb. 27.
Trump speaks during a dinner with Kim in Hanoi.
The president's strategy relies on the conclusion that Kim will ultimately choose to disarm in exchange for relief from crippling sanctions and the promise of prosperity for his nation.