Violence flares in Venezuela as opposition calls for mass protests
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó on Tuesday called for mass anti-government protests and military defections, announcing what he termed the “final phase” in an operation attempting to remove President Nicolás Maduro from office.
Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, talks to supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 30, 2019.
Guaidó called on the military and the Venezuelan people to join him in nonviolent protest against Maduro. Though he spoke alongside a group of soldiers, it was not clear how much of the military’s support he had.
An opposition demonstrator holds rocks on a street near La Carlota military base in Caracas.
Opponents of Maduro confront loyalist Bolivarian National Guard troops firing tear gas outside La Carlota.
Soldiers loyal to Guaidó take position in front of La Carlota.
A Maduro opponent returns a tear gas canister to soldiers who launched it at a small group of civilians and rebel troops gathered outside La Carlota.
An opposition demonstrator affected by tear gas is assisted during clashes with soldiers loyal to Maduro near La Carlota.
A member of the Bolivarian National Guard who joined the opposition aims his gun near La Carlota.
Troops loyal to Maduro stand amid tear gas they fired from inside La Carlota toward a crowd of a few hundred civilians and a small group of rebel soldiers gathered outside the base.
An opponent of Maduro high fives a rebel soldier on a highway overpass outside La Carlota amid tear gas fired by loyalist soldiers inside the base.
Opposition activists and soldiers stand on a bridge during clashes in front of La Carlota.
An opposition demonstrator is struck by a Venezuelan National Guard vehicle on a street near La Carlota.
An injured opposition protester is assisted during clashes with soldiers loyal to Maduro after troops joined Guaido in his campaign to oust Maduro's government near La Carlota