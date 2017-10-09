Feedback
Vivian Maier: The Intentional Work of the Photographer Nanny

by NBC News

New research reveals Maier's photography was no accident. The Chicago nanny was reportedly 'obsessive' about perfecting her practice.

A woman stands outside the New York Public Library in New York, 1953.

A new book, "Vivian Maier Developed: The Real Story of the Photographer Nanny" by researcher Ann Marks, shows that Maaier was actually "obsessive about honing her craft" from as early as 1950, and had "so mastered photography [that] she often took just one shot to capture streetscape images heralded by critics more than five decades later," according to the Associated Press. 

Vivian Maier / Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP
One of the first photographs Maier took as she began to teach herself photography while visiting France, around 1950.

Vivian Maier / Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP
Maier looks in a mirror while taking a self-portrait in New York, 1955.

Vivian Maier / Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP
Sailors stand in Chicago's Union Station, 1961.

Vivian Maier / Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP
Nuns walk down New York's Fifth Avenue, circa 1960s.

Vivian Maier / Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP
A newsstand vendor sleeps in New York, 1954.

Vivian Maier / Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP
A girl with a soiled face stands at an unknown location, circa 1950s.

Vivian Maier / Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP
A couple argues on a Chicago street, circa 1960s.

Vivian Maier / Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP
A police officer arrests two suspects on Christmas Eve in New York, 1953.

Vivian Maier / Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP
Maier sits for a self-portrait on a beach in New York's Staten Island, 1954.

Vivian Maier / Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP
A man does a headstand in front of a poster advertising a strip show in New York, 1953.

Vivian Maier / Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP
A couple rides in a horse-drawn carriage in New York, 1953.

Vivian Maier / Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP
A woman in a party dress walks towards a car in Miami, 1957.

Vivian Maier / Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP
Maier takes a self-portrait as she looks into a storefront in New York.

Vivian Maier / Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP
