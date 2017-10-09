Vivian Maier: The Intentional Work of the Photographer Nanny

A woman stands outside the New York Public Library in New York, 1953.
A new book, "Vivian Maier Developed: The Real Story of the Photographer Nanny" by researcher Ann Marks, shows that Maaier was actually "obsessive about honing her craft" from as early as 1950, and had "so mastered photography [that] she often took just one shot to capture streetscape images heralded by critics more than five decades later," according to the Associated Press.
One of the first photographs Maier took as she began to teach herself photography while visiting France, around 1950.
Maier looks in a mirror while taking a self-portrait in New York, 1955.
Sailors stand in Chicago's Union Station, 1961.
Nuns walk down New York's Fifth Avenue, circa 1960s.
A newsstand vendor sleeps in New York, 1954.
A girl with a soiled face stands at an unknown location, circa 1950s.
A couple argues on a Chicago street, circa 1960s.
A police officer arrests two suspects on Christmas Eve in New York, 1953.
Maier sits for a self-portrait on a beach in New York's Staten Island, 1954.
A man does a headstand in front of a poster advertising a strip show in New York, 1953.
A couple rides in a horse-drawn carriage in New York, 1953.
A woman in a party dress walks towards a car in Miami, 1957.
Maier takes a self-portrait as she looks into a storefront in New York.