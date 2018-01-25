Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
News
Danger looms as volcano spews miles-high columns of ash in the Philippines
Mount Mayon has been acting up for more than a week, ejecting ash and lava fountains nearly two miles from the crater.
The Mayon volcano spews ash and lava on Jan. 25.
Mayon's unrest has displaced more than 75,000 people and officials are bracing for a humanitarian emergency they fear could last for months.
There have been no reports of injuries and law enforcers have struggled to keep villagers and tourists from sneaking into danger zones.
The Mayon volcano erupts anew at dusk on Jan. 25. Legazpi City is in the foreground.
Pyroclastic flows — superheated gas and volcanic debris that could incinerate anything in their path — reached 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the crater in one area, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
The sun sets behind the volcano on Jan. 25.
The Philippines, which currently has 23 active volcanoes, is situated on the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," an area known for its intense seismic activity which extends from the west coast of the American continent to New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.
The Mayon Volcano lights up the night sky with flowing lava, Daraga, on Jan. 15.
