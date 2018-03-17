Voters share their hopes for Russian election

"The most important thing for me is that our foreign policy stays the same," said Gruk, 45, a mechanic and supporter of presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin. "To hell with the sanctions. So what if they don't bring foreign stuff here anymore? As if that means we have to give up. I don't care."

With his approval rating topping 80 percent and rivals trailing far behind, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to easily win a fourth term in Sunday's presidential election.