The career of Walter Mondale, Carter's vice president, in pictures

Walter Mondale was a United States Senator, representing Minnesota, from 1964 to 1976. He then served as the 42nd vice president under the Carter administration from 1977 to 1981. Mondale was the Democratic nominee for the 1984 presidential election, and ultimately lost the position in a landslide vote to Reagan, who was running for his second term in office.

He died on April 19, 2021, at 93.

Here, Mondale, newly appointed Minnesota attorney general, repeats his oath of office as Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Dell swears him into office at the Capitol in St. Paul on May 5, 1960. Mondale's wife, Joan Mondale looks on at left.