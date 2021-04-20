IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 1984, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale and his running mate, Geraldine Ferraro, wave as they leave an afternoon rally in Portland, Ore. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday, April 19, 2021. He was 93. (AP Photo/Jack Smith, File)

The career of Walter Mondale, Carter's vice president, in pictures

Former Vice President Walter Mondale, a close adviser to President Jimmy Carter who lost his own presidential race, died Monday. He was 93.

Walter Mondale, center, newly appointed Minnesota attorney general, repeats his oath of office as Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Dell swears him into office at the Capitol in St. Paul on May 5, 1960. Mondale's wife, Joan Mondale looks on at left.

Walter Mondale was a United States Senator, representing Minnesota, from 1964 to 1976. He then served as the 42nd vice president under the Carter administration from 1977 to 1981. Mondale was the Democratic nominee for the 1984 presidential election, and ultimately lost the position in a landslide vote to Reagan, who was running for his second term in office.

He died on April 19, 2021, at 93. 

Here, Mondale, newly appointed Minnesota attorney general, repeats his oath of office as Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Dell swears him into office at the Capitol in St. Paul on May 5, 1960. Mondale's wife, Joan Mondale looks on at left.

Gene Herrick / AP file
Walter Mondale

Sen. Walter Mondale, D-Minn., during a hearing in Washington in 1968.

Charles Tasnadi / AP file
Image: Carter and Mondale with Wives

Jimmy Carter and Walter Mondale stand with their wives at a 1976 Democratic Convention press conference.

Mondale gave up his Senate seat in 1976, when Carter selected him as his running mate for that year's presidential election. Carter and Mondale won the presidency, beating out Gerald Ford and Bob Dole.

Owen Franken / Corbis via Getty Images file
President Jimmy Carter and Vice President Walter Mondale in the President's Private Office

Carter and Mondale in the Oval Office in 1977.

Mondale was the first vice president to have an office in the West Wing of the White House, where he became one of the most influential vice presidents to that point in American history and an important liaison to Congress for a president with few national Washington connections.

David Hume Kennerly / Getty Images
Image: Vice President Walter Mondale and President Jimmy Carter in the Rose Garden at the White House in 1978.

Vice President Walter Mondale and President Jimmy Carter in the Rose Garden at the White House in 1978.

Mondale was a key adviser as Carter's No. 2 once in office, particularly in the negotiations between Egyptian President Anwar el-Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin that resulted in the Camp David Accords.

White House via CNP / Getty Images file
Walter Mondale, Joan Mondale

Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale and his wife Joan smile as they thank the delegates at the Democratic Convention in San Francisco on July 19, 1984.

AP file
Mondale and his running mate, Geraldine Ferraro, leave a rally in Oregon in 1984.

Mondale made history when he chose Rep. Geraldine Ferraro of New York as his running mate, making her the first female vice presidential candidate for a major party. 

Jack Smith / AP
Image: Walter Mondale

Mondale has a staring contest with a child in Iowa in 1984.

Diana Walker / The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images
Image: Walter Mondale Campaigning in New York

Mondale campaigns in New York in 1984.

Wally McNamee / Corbis via Getty Images file
Image: The Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale lift their arms in St. Paul, Minnesota on Aug. 29, 1984, after Mondale met with Black leaders.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and Mondale at a campaign event in St. Paul, Minn., on Aug. 29, 1984, after Mondale met with Black leaders.

Dennis Cook / AP file
Image: Reagan Mondale

President Ronald Reagan and Mondale shake hands at the start of a presidential debate in Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 21, 1984.

Mondale lost the elction in a landslide, earning only 40% of the popular vote and winning just Minnesota and the District of Columbia.

Ron Edmonds / AP file
Image: Walter Mondale celebrates birthday with former President Jimmy Carter

Mondale celebrates his 90th birthday with Jimmy Carter at the McNamara Alumni Center on the University of Minnesota's campus in Minneapolis on Jan. 13, 2018.

Star Tribune via Getty Images file
Image: Portrait of Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale

Mondale at his Mill District home in Minneapolis on April 30, 2019.

Walter Mondale, former vice president, dies at 93

Star Tribune via Getty Images file
