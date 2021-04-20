The career of Walter Mondale, Carter's vice president, in pictures

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Walter Mondale was a United States Senator, representing Minnesota, from 1964 to 1976. He then served as the 42nd vice president under the Carter administration from 1977 to 1981. Mondale was the Democratic nominee for the 1984 presidential election, and ultimately lost the position in a landslide vote to Reagan, who was running for his second term in office.
He died on April 19, 2021, at 93.
Here, Mondale, newly appointed Minnesota attorney general, repeats his oath of office as Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Dell swears him into office at the Capitol in St. Paul on May 5, 1960. Mondale's wife, Joan Mondale looks on at left.
— Gene Herrick / AP file
Sen. Walter Mondale, D-Minn., during a hearing in Washington in 1968.
— Charles Tasnadi / AP file
Jimmy Carter and Walter Mondale stand with their wives at a 1976 Democratic Convention press conference.
Mondale gave up his Senate seat in 1976, when Carter selected him as his running mate for that year's presidential election. Carter and Mondale won the presidency, beating out Gerald Ford and Bob Dole.
— Owen Franken / Corbis via Getty Images file
Carter and Mondale in the Oval Office in 1977.
Mondale was the first vice president to have an office in the West Wing of the White House, where he became one of the most influential vice presidents to that point in American history and an important liaison to Congress for a president with few national Washington connections.
— David Hume Kennerly / Getty Images
Vice President Walter Mondale and President Jimmy Carter in the Rose Garden at the White House in 1978.
Mondale was a key adviser as Carter's No. 2 once in office, particularly in the negotiations between Egyptian President Anwar el-Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin that resulted in the Camp David Accords.
— White House via CNP / Getty Images file
Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale and his wife Joan smile as they thank the delegates at the Democratic Convention in San Francisco on July 19, 1984.
— AP file
Mondale and his running mate, Geraldine Ferraro, leave a rally in Oregon in 1984.
Mondale made history when he chose Rep. Geraldine Ferraro of New York as his running mate, making her the first female vice presidential candidate for a major party.
— Jack Smith / AP
Mondale has a staring contest with a child in Iowa in 1984.
— Diana Walker / The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images
Mondale campaigns in New York in 1984.
— Wally McNamee / Corbis via Getty Images file
The Rev. Jesse Jackson and Mondale at a campaign event in St. Paul, Minn., on Aug. 29, 1984, after Mondale met with Black leaders.
— Dennis Cook / AP file
President Ronald Reagan and Mondale shake hands at the start of a presidential debate in Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 21, 1984.
Mondale lost the elction in a landslide, earning only 40% of the popular vote and winning just Minnesota and the District of Columbia.
— Ron Edmonds / AP file
Mondale celebrates his 90th birthday with Jimmy Carter at the McNamara Alumni Center on the University of Minnesota's campus in Minneapolis on Jan. 13, 2018.
— Star Tribune via Getty Images file
Mondale at his Mill District home in Minneapolis on April 30, 2019.