The Week in Pictures: An ambulance wedding and vaccine Superman

Tokyo
A visitor takes pictures of paper lanterns at "Washi candle garden," in Tokyo on March 11, 2021 during a memorial on the 10th anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake which triggered a tsunami and nuclear disaster.
The triple catastrophe crippled Japan's northeastern region, killing thousands and leaving a trail of devastation that has left many survivors still struggling to piece their lives back together a decade on.
— Philip Fong / AFP - Getty Images
Capitol Hill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrate after signing the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill on Capitol Hill on March 10.
The package will deliver $1,400 stimulus checks to millions of Americans, extend enhanced unemployment benefits and boost funding to ramp up vaccine distribution and reopen schools.
— Alex Brandon / AP
Berlin
Clouds cover the sky over the Ernst-Taehlmann-Park housing estate after a thunderstorm in Berlin on March 11.
— Markus Schreiber / AP
Texas
Lloyd Weatherspoon and Hope Wilson dance during a break between songs performed by Johnny McGowan's Rugged Gents at The White Horse in Austin, Texas, on March 10.
The city of Austin said it will continue to maintain its mask rules despite an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott that lifted the statewide mask mandate and allowed businesses to fully reopen.
— Tamir Kalifa / Getty Images
London
Nicky Clough hugs her mother, Pam Harrison, at Alexander House Care Home in London on March 8. The visit was the first time they had seen each other since Covid-19 restrictions began to ease.
— Hannah Mckay / Reuters
Brazil
Relatives cry during the burial of Tereza Santos, who died from Covid-19, at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 9.
— Carla Carniel / Reuters
California
Oprah Winfrey interviews Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
A fresco by French-Swiss artist Saype, painted as part of his worldwide "Beyond Walls" project in Ganvie, a village on stilts in Benin, on March 3.
Five frescoes were created with biodegradable pigments made of charcoal, chalk, and milk proteins.
— Valentin Flauraud / Saype via AP
Texas
A Texas State Trooper asks asylum-seeking migrants Edith and her son Harbin Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States on a raft in Penitas, Texas on March 9.
About a dozen asylum-seeking migrants hid in thick brush before they were located by a border patrol helicopter and taken into custody for processing.
— Adrees Latif / Reuters
Texas
Smugglers return to Mexico from Penitas, Texas, after transporting migrant families and children across the Rio Grande River on March 6.
— Adrees Latif / Reuters
Russia
A hockey rink on frozen Lake Baikal in the village of Bolshoye Goloustnoye, Russia, on March 8.
— Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
Iraq
Pope Francis meets with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the spiritual leader of millions of Shiite Muslims, in Najaf, Iraq, on March 6.
Francis held a historic meeting with Sistani and appealed for greater interfaith unity as part of his whirlwind tour of the Middle Eastern country.
— Vatican press office / via AFP - Getty Images
China
A dog with leg issues runs in the water as a treatment at a pet hospital in Shenyang, China, on March 11.
— Stringer / AFP - Getty Images
Pennsylvania
Dr. Mayank Amin wears a Superman costume as surprises Nancy Higgins with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Trappe, Pa., on Feb. 27.
Amin has been working late into the night since his independent drugstore received state approval to administer Covid-19 vaccines in late January.
Photo made available on March 10.
— Hannah Beier / Reuters
Rio de Janeiro
Bruno de Nicola, 43, a chef at the Italian Consulate in Rio de Janeiro, and Eunice Cides de Oliveira wait for their wedding ceremony inside an ambulance on March 11 in Rio de Janeiro. Bruno and "Nice" met five years ago at the consulate and already had a date to get married. During the coronavirus pandemic, Bruno was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent treatment and at the end of last year it was discovered that the cancer had returned. Due to the prognosis and the pandemic, the couple decided to cancel the wedding. Bruno's doctor was moved by their story and arranged for a small ceremony to take place in the ambulance.
— Buda Mendes / Getty Images
Madrid
Musicians Albert Skuratov, right, and Samuel Palomino play a Mozart mini-concert for Covid-19 patients at the intensive care unit of Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid on March 11.
— Bernat Armangue / AP
Chile
A child falls on the ground in front of riot police during an operation to evict people from an unauthorized settlement in Renca, on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile, on March 10.
Families moved to the settlement during the pandemic but it has no drinking water, drainage system or electricity.
— Ivan Alvarado / Reuters
Nepal
A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Lalitpur, Nepal, on March 7.
— Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters
Models present creations from the Versace Fall/Winter 2021/2022 collection at the Milan Fashion Week on March 5.