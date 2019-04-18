The Week in Pictures: April 11 - 18

Mourners hold their fists in the air outside Nipsey Hussle's Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles on April 11, 2019.

After a three-hour memorial ceremony at Staples Center, Hussle's casket engaged in a 25-mile procession through the streets of Los Angeles. Crowds tried to get the best glimpses they could of the hearse, while some chanted "Nipsy! Nipsy!"

The procession took a lengthy pause outside The Marathon clothing store, where he was shot and fatally wounded March 31.