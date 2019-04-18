Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: April 11 - 18
A blaze ravages Notre Dame, Mueller's report is released, Ivanka Trump visits Africa and more.
Mourners hold their fists in the air outside Nipsey Hussle's Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles on April 11, 2019.
After a three-hour memorial ceremony at Staples Center, Hussle's casket engaged in a 25-mile procession through the streets of Los Angeles. Crowds tried to get the best glimpses they could of the hearse, while some chanted "Nipsy! Nipsy!"
The procession took a lengthy pause outside The Marathon clothing store, where he was shot and fatally wounded March 31.
Notre Dame's steeple collapses as the cathedral is engulfed in flames in Paris on April 15.
The cathedral spire was destroyed and its roof gutted but the bell towers were still standing and many valuable art works were saved after more than 400 firemen worked to contain the blaze, finally quelling it 14 hours after it began.
People pray as Notre Dame cathedral burns in Paris on April 15.
Members of the clergy participate in the Washing of the Feet ceremony during Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City on April 18.
Tiger Woods celebrates after winning the 2019 Masters in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14.
Woods won his fifth Masters title on Sunday, marking his first major victory since the 2008 U.S. Open. Woods shot 13 under par through the tournament.
People crowd around Ivanka Trump to take selfies at the end of an event sponsored by the World Bank Group, on April 17, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Ivanka arrived in Ivory Coast on Tuesday, after visiting Ethiopia. She is championing the Women's Global Development and Prosperity initiative, which officials have said aims to economically empower 50 million women by 2025.
Police officers remove an environmental campaigner wearing a clerical collar during the fourth day of a coordinated protest by the Extinction Rebellion group in London on April 18.
Smoke rises around the altar inside the Notre Dame Cathedral as the fire continued to burn in Paris on April 16.
An aerial view of the fire damage to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on April 16.
French President Emmanuel Macron promised Monday night that "we will rebuild" the 850-year-old cathedral.
Hooded penitents from the "Santa Veracruz" brotherhood, hold a cross in a Holy Week procession in Calahorra, northern Spain, on April 17.
Photojournalists photograph four pages of the report by special counsel Robert Mueller on the witness table in the House Intelligence Committee hearing room on Capitol Hill on April 18.
Mueller's lengthy report made public Thursday reviewed President Donald Trump's attempts to muddy the investigation, including efforts to tamper with witnesses, but decided not to charge him with obstruction in part because there was no underlying crime and many of the attempts were carried out in plain view.
Children hold signs during a hometown kickoff for Sen. Cory Booker's national presidential campaign tour at Military Park in downtown Newark, New Jersey, April 13.
Firemen help victims of a bus accident in a residential area on the Portuguese island of Madeira on April 17. At least 28 people, most of them German, died.
A girl plays with soap suds during celebrations for the Thingyan festival, the Buddhist New Year, in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 13.
