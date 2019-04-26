Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: April 18 -25
Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, a beached whale necropsy, White House egg roll and more.
Day of mourning
Locals gather on a closed street near St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo in Sri Lanka, on April 23, 2019.
Across Sri Lanka, Tuesday was a national day of mourning as families began to lay to rest the more than 320 victims of the bomb blasts that struck a half-dozen churches and hotels in the island nation on Easter Sunday.
Mass burial
A woman cries during a mass burial near St. Sebastian Church in the coastal city of Negombo, just north of Colombo on April 23.
More than 1,000 mourners gathered for a mass funeral at St. Sebastian Church where more than 100 parishioners were killed.
Climate protests
Extinction Rebellion climate activists walk to Hyde Park in London on April 25.
Environmental activists who disrupted the British capital for 10 days blocked the main entrance to the London Stock Exchange on Thursday, gluing themselves to the doorway while wearing LED displays reading “climate emergency.”
5-year-old murdered
Mourners gather for a vigil outside the home of five-year-old Andrew "A.J." Freund in Crystal Lake, Illinois, on April 24.
Freund, whose body was found Wednesday buried in a shallow grave, was murdered by his parents three days before his father reported him missing, according to police.
Putin-Kim summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pass honor guards in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 25.
Putin sat down for talks Thursday with Kim, saying the summit should help plan joint efforts to resolve a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear program.
Comedian wins
Presidential candidate and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy celebrates following the announcement of the first exit poll at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine, on April 21.
Zelenskiy won Sunday's runoff election in Ukraine, ousting incumbent President Petro Poroshenko in a landslide.
Samaritan Passover
A Samaritan priest raises the Torah scroll as worshippers gather to pray at a Passover ceremony on top of Mount Gerizim near the northern West Bank city of Nablus early on April 25.
The Samaritans are a community of a few hundred people living in Israel and in the Nablus area who trace their lineage to the ancient Israelites led by the biblical prophet Moses out of Egypt.
Cubs' debut
A white tiger sits with her cubs at La Pastora, a zoo in Monterrey, Mexico, on April 24.
The cubs were born three weeks ago but unveiled to the public on Wednesday.
Young violinist
A child plays the violin during a lesson with the Buskaid initiative in Diepkloof in South Africa's Soweto township on April 13.
Buskaid was formed in 1997 by British violist Rosemary Nalden, to teach classical string instruments to children in the townships of South Africa.
Whale necropsy
Scientists and volunteers perform a necropsy on a beached grey whale in Tiburon, California, on April 23.
Scientists are studying the causes of death of seven whales that have washed up on the shores of the San Francisco Bay and along the coast in the past month. Four of the whales died from malnutrition and three have died from ship strikes.
Blast's aftermath
Soldiers stand inside St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka, following a bomb blast during Easter service on April 21.
Funeral preparations
Mourners pray next to the body of Hirsushi Kansika, 27, at her house in Katuwapity village in Negambo before her funeral on April 23.
Sri Lankan authorities are investigating what role international terrorist networks may have played in a string of suicide bombings on Easter Sunday after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the gruesome attack.
Catholic devotion
Devotees reenact the Way of the Cross during a Good Friday commemoration in the Kibera slum of Nairobi on April 19.
Easter tradition
Children cheer for President Donald Trump to come their way during the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 22.
Spring swing
A swing ride at the traditional spring festival in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 20.
Holy sprinkling
Coptic Orthodox Christian children react after being sprayed with holy water by a priest at the Saint Simon Church in Cairo during a Mass marking Palm Sunday on April 21.
Bride and groom
A bride and groom jump rope during a wedding photo shoot at a park in Pyongyang on April 18.
"Million-strong march"
Protesters hold up their cell phone lights during a "million-strong march" outside army headquarters to demand the ruling military council cede power in Khartoum on April 25.
