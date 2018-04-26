Subscribe to Breaking News emails
The Week in Pictures: April 19 - 26
Trump-Macron bromance blossoms, migrants reach U.S.-Mexico border, royal baby prince arrives, and more.
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron walk down the colonnade at the White House in Washington on April 24, 2018.
Trump and Macron put their warm bromance on full public display Tuesday, engaging in frequent PDAs at the that revealed how friendly they have grown since a tense meeting last spring.
Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, participates in an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand, on April 4. This image was released by Reuters this week.
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, head home with their newborn son after Kate gave birth at the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London on April 23. The baby boy is the third child for the couple and fifth in line to the British throne.
An aerial view of flower fields in Lisse, Netherlands, on April 20. Keukenhof Park is one of the largest flower gardens worldwide with about seven million bulbs planted every year.
Central American migrants ride a north-bound train known as "La Bestia," or The Beast, as they arrive to Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on April 21. About 130 Central Americans, mostly women and children, arrived at the U.S. border with Mexico this week in a "caravan" of asylum-seeking immigrants that has drawn the fury of President Donald Trump.
First lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, prepare to have their picture taken on a visit to the estate of the first U.S. President George Washington in Mount Vernon, Virginia, on April 23.
Dark smoke rises from Husky Energy oil refinery following an explosion in Superior, Wisconsin, on April 26. The explosion injured at least 11 people and forced the evacuation of homes, schools and a hospital.
Relatives of deaf Palestinian Tahreer Wahba, 17, who died of wounds sustained during a protest at the Israeli-Gaza border, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on April 23.
Members of the National Socialist Movement hold a rally and swastika lighting ceremony in Newnan, Georgia, on April 21.
A man takes part in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks, at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan, Armenia, on April 24.
Palestinian protesters burn tires during clashes near the border with Israel east of Gaza City on April 20. Israeli soldiers firing Friday from across a border fence killed four Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, and wounded more than 150, health officials said, as several thousands of people in blockaded Gaza staged a fourth round of weekly protests on the border with Israel.
Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston on April 21. Married for 73 years, the Bushes were the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history. Barbara Bush was 92 when she died on April 17 at their Houston home.
Newly ordained priests lie on the floor as Pope Francis leads a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on April 22.
A child looks through a window as residents from the town of Dumayr are evacuated by bus to the city of Azaz, Syria, on April 20.
Syria's central government has taken back control of dozens of towns and villages around the capital in recent weeks following a ferocious military campaign against rebels in the eastern Ghouta suburbs.
Rebels in Ghouta surrendered their towns in quick succession — then handed over a separate town, Dumayr, further afield from Damascus, this week.
Farzad Salehi consoles his wife, Mehrsa Marjani, who was at a nearby cafe and witnessed the aftermath when a van plowed down a crowded sidewalk, killing multiple people and injuring others in Toronto on April 23. A 25-year-old in a rented van killed 10 people and injured 15 in what appeared to witnesses and the city's police chief as a deliberate attack.
Advection fog drifts across skyscrapers on the waterfront in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province on April 20. A weather system brought clouds and rain to parts of China on Saturday.
Honduran immigrants rest at a shelter while on their journey to the U.S.-Mexico border in Hermosillo, Mexico, on April 22.
Yellow roses cover a memorial for jailed Catalan separatists during the feast of Sant Jordi in Barcelona on April 23. Many Catalan this year used the holiday to make a political statement.
