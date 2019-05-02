Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: April 25 - May 2
Violence flares in Venezuela, a gunman opens fire on a California synagogue, Barr testifies on the Hill and more.
Attorney General William Barr is photographed as he sits down to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on May 1, 2019.
In his first public testimony since the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, Barr sought to defend himself Wednesday against accusations from Democrats that he misled Congress about the Mueller team's concerns over his description of their findings.
An opposition demonstrator holds rocks on a street near La Carlota airbase in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 30.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó on Tuesday called for mass anti-government protests and military defections, announcing what he termed the “final phase” in an operation attempting to remove President Nicolás Maduro from office.
A car dash cam captures a column of sand and a front of clouds near a tornado in Dragalina, Romania on April 30.
A model walks on an outdoor runway during Dior's 2020 Cruise collection in Marrakech, Morocco, on April 29.
Businesswoman Nasasi Belinda celebrates after being crowned Miss Curvy Uganda in Kampala on April 26.
Japan's Emperor Akihito during his abdication ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on April 30.
Emperor Akihito abdicated Japan's throne Tuesday, becoming the country's first to do so in more than two centuries.
Akihito, 85, visited a shrine to report his retirement to Shinto gods in a morning ritual.
Damage in the Macomia district in Mozambique on April 27, following Cyclone Kenneth.
Cyclone Kenneth arrived just six weeks after Cyclone Idai tore into central Mozambique, killing more than 600 people and displacing thousands. The U.N. called it the first time in known history that the southern African nation has been hit by two cyclones in one season. At least 38 people died, the government said.
Two women hug as a man talks to a San Diego County Sheriff's deputy outside the Chabad of Poway synagogue, on April 27, in Poway, California.
A man walked into the synagogue near San Diego and opened fire, leaving one woman dead and three other people injured on Saturday, the last day of Passover.
Hannah Kaye, the daughter of Lori Gilbert Kaye, who died during the attack on the Chabad synagogue in Poway, sits on the ground with her aunt, Randi Grossman, as the last shovels of dirt cover her mother's grave in San Diego on April 29.
People pray in the street near St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 28, one week after attacks that killed over 320 people.
An opponent of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro returns a tear gas canister to soldiers who launched it at a small group of civilians and rebel troops gathered outside La Carlota air base in Caracas on April 30.
Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden talks to reporters after ordering an ice cream cone at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa, on April 30.
Sudanese protesters, from the city of Kassala, arrive to join the sit-in outside army headquarters in the capital Khartoum on April 27.
Tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters took part in a mass rally on May 2 to step up pressure on the military to hand power to civilians following last month's overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir.
Sumo wrestlers hold crying babies during the Nakizumo or Naki Sumo Baby Crying contest at Sensoji Temple in Tokyo on April 28.
One hundred sixty babies born in 2018 competed in the festival, a tradition believed to bring growth and good health to the infants.
Members of the Chapel-en-le-Frith Morris Dancers atop the Eccles Pike at High Peak in Derbyshire before sunrise on May 1.
The dance is part of the ancient Gaelic festival Beltane, celebrated on May Day.