Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: April 25 - May 2
Violence flares in Venezuela, a gunman opens fire on a California synagogue, Barr testifies on the Hill and more.
Barr in the hot seat
Attorney General William Barr is photographed as he sits down to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on May 1, 2019.
In his first public testimony since the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, Barr sought to defend himself Wednesday against accusations from Democrats that he misled Congress about the Mueller team's concerns over his description of their findings.
Caracas chaos
An opposition demonstrator holds rocks on a street near La Carlota airbase in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 30.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó on Tuesday called for mass anti-government protests and military defections, announcing what he termed the “final phase” in an operation attempting to remove President Nicolás Maduro from office.
Photos: Violence flares in Venezuela as opposition calls for mass protests
Romanian tornado
A car dash cam captures a column of sand and a front of clouds near a tornado in Dragalina, Romania on April 30.
Hot fashion
A model walks on an outdoor runway during Dior's 2020 Cruise collection in Marrakech, Morocco, on April 29.
Plus-size pride
Businesswoman Nasasi Belinda celebrates after being crowned Miss Curvy Uganda in Kampala on April 26.
The new pageant aims to celebrate plus-size beauty.
Emperor abdicates
Japan's Emperor Akihito performs a Shinto ritual during his abdication ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on April 30.
Emperor Akihito abdicated Japan's throne Tuesday, becoming the country's first to do so in more than two centuries. His eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito, will succeed him.
Akihito, 85, visited a shrine to report his retirement to Shinto gods in a morning ritual.
Mozambique hit again
Damage in the Macomia district in Mozambique on April 27, following Cyclone Kenneth.
Cyclone Kenneth arrived just six weeks after Cyclone Idai tore into central Mozambique, killing more than 600 people and displacing thousands. The U.N. called it the first time in known history that the southern African nation has been hit by two cyclones in one season. At least 38 people died, the government said.
Synagogue shooting
Two women hug as a man talks to a San Diego County Sheriff's deputy outside the Chabad of Poway synagogue, on April 27, in Poway, California.
A man walked into the synagogue near San Diego and opened fire, leaving one woman dead and three other people injured on Saturday, the last day of Passover.
A daughter's grief
Hannah Kaye, the daughter of Lori Gilbert Kaye, who died during the attack on the Chabad synagogue in Poway, sits on the ground with her aunt, Randi Grossman, as the last shovels of dirt cover her mother's grave in San Diego on April 29.
Sri Lanka mourns
People pray in the street near St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 28, one week after attacks that killed over 320 people.
Returning fire
An opponent of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro returns a tear gas canister to soldiers who launched it at a small group of civilians and rebel troops gathered outside La Carlota air base in Caracas on April 30.
Soft-serve campaign stop
Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden talks to reporters after ordering an ice cream cone at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa, on April 30.
Sudan sit-in
Sudanese protesters, from the city of Kassala, arrive to join the sit-in outside army headquarters in the capital Khartoum on April 27.
Tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters took part in a mass rally on May 2 to step up pressure on the military to hand power to civilians following last month's overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir.
Crying contest
Sumo wrestlers hold crying babies during the Nakizumo or Naki Sumo Baby Crying contest at Sensoji Temple in Tokyo on April 28.
One hundred sixty babies born in 2018 competed in the festival, a tradition believed to bring growth and good health to the infants.
Dawn dancers
Members of the Chapel-en-le-Frith Morris Dancers atop the Eccles Pike at High Peak in Derbyshire before sunrise on May 1.
The dance is part of the ancient Gaelic festival Beltane, celebrated on May Day.