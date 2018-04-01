Subscribe to Breaking News emails
In Focus
The Week in Pictures: April 26 - May 3
Competitive cry babies, a summit of the Koreas, May Day rallies and more.
Well gaurded
Bodyguards escort a car carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a summit on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea. Moon and Kim promised to work toward the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula, but made no references to verification or timetables.
Cry baby
A baby cries in the arms of an amateur sumo wrestler during a baby crying contest at Sensoji temple in Tokyo on April 28. During the competition two wrestlers each hold a baby as a referee makes faces and loud noises to make them cry. The baby who cries the loudest wins. The ritual is believed to aid the healthy growth of the children and ward off evil spirits.
Caravan arrives
Migrants from Central America climb up the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. during a demonstration before applying for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico on April 29.
Nearly 200 migrants who journeyed in a caravan to the U.S. border resolved to turn themselves in and ask for asylum Sunday in a direct challenge to the Trump administration — only to have U.S. immigration officials announce that the San Diego crossing was already at capacity.
Puerto Rico protest
Police detain a protester after a May Day march turned violent in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 1. Thousands of Puerto Ricans marched Tuesday to protest pension cuts, school closures and slow hurricane recovery efforts as anger grows across the U.S. territory over looming austerity measures.
Tear gas tears
A woman cries in front of a riot police line after tear gas was deployed during a May Day protest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 1.
Photos: Workers, activists mark May Day with defiant rallies
Strikes in Syria
Explosions cover the skyline of the Syrian capital of Damascus, during government strikes targeting ISIS late on April 28.
Caught at the border
A four-year-old boy weeps in the arms of a family member as he and others were apprehended by border patrol agents after illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas, on May 2.
Historic handshake
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone on April 27.
After a year of tensions, the first North-South Korea summit in more than a decade began with a handshake. Their hands still clasped, Moon invited the North Korean leader into the South for the first time ever, just one step over a line marked by an ankle-high strip of concrete.
Exit strategy
President Donald Trump walks from the East Room after presenting the National Teacher of the Year award at the White House in Washington on May 2.
Plume of smoke
Smoke rises from buildings during government strikes on the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp and the neighboring al-Hajar al-Aswad district in southern Damascus, Syria, on May 1. President Bashar al-Assad's military and its allies have pushed to crush the last insurgent footholds around the Syrian capital through a string of offensives and withdrawal deals.
Armenian resolve
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinian attend a rally after parliament rejected his bid as interim prime minister in central Yerevan, Armenia, on May 1. Between 30,000 and 40,000 opposition supporters spent the day peacefully rallying outside the parliament building to support Pashinian.
Fleeing fire
A man evacuates his horse after a fire broke out at a recycling plant Wednesday on the outskirts of Mexico's Ciudad Juarez, on May 2. Thick black smoke covered the border city, moving into El Paso, Texas.
Juarez authorities declared an environmental emergency due to harmful particulate matter in the smoke, and people in its path were advised to stay inside, shut windows and doors and not use air conditioners under any circumstances.
Gaza grief
Mourners console the mother of 15-year-old Palestinian teenager Azzam Oweida during his funeral in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on April 28, after he died from injuries sustained when he was shot by Israeli forces in clashes along the Gaza border.
Sao Paulo collapse
Firefighters work at the site of the remains of a 24-story building after it collapsed from a fire in Sao Paulo on May 1. Firefighters said at least one person had been killed in the collapse and that there could be more.
Police shooting
A pallbearer wipes a tear at the end of the funeral for Diante "Butchie" Yarber on April 27 in Barstow, California. Yarber was shot and killed by Barstow Police on April 5.
Dance for peace
Samburu women with the Lorubai traditional dance group participate in a peace marathon for pastoral communities at the Archers post in Isiolo, Kenya, on April 26. The event hoped to bring together tribes fighting due to scarcity of pasture and water in the region.
Migrant rescue
A group of migrants warm up with Red Cross blankets on a rescue vessel as they arrive in Malaga, Spain, on April 26, after an inflatable boat carrying 90 migrants was rescued by the coast guard.
Kabul blast
Journalists at the site of a suicide attack after a second blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 30. A coordinated double suicide bombing by ISIS hit central Kabul, killing at least 25 people, including nine Afghan journalists.
The attack was the latest in a relentless string of deadly large-scale bombings and assaults that have struck Kabul and elsewhere in Afghanistan so far this year.
Photographer's funeral
Friends and relatives of Shah Marai gather at his burial in Kabul on April 30. The Agence France-Presse's chief photographer was killed along with eight other reporters in a double suicide bombing in Kabul by ISIS.
