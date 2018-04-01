The Week in Pictures: April 26 - May 3

Migrants from Central America climb up the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. during a demonstration before applying for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico on April 29.

Nearly 200 migrants who journeyed in a caravan to the U.S. border resolved to turn themselves in and ask for asylum Sunday in a direct challenge to the Trump administration — only to have U.S. immigration officials announce that the San Diego crossing was already at capacity.

