The Week in Pictures: Aug. 1 - 8

People celebrate while waiting for outgoing Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to leave the governor's mansion in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 2, 2019.

Puerto Rico's Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez was sworn in late Wednesday afternoon, hours after the island's Supreme Court unanimously ruled that part of the law used by embattled Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to name Pedro Pierluisi as his successor was unconstitutional.