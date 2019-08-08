Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Aug. 1 - 8
Americans mourn after back-to-back mass shootings, liftoff at Cape Canaveral, a T-rex goes home and more.
People celebrate while waiting for outgoing Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to leave the governor's mansion in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 2, 2019.
Puerto Rico's Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez was sworn in late Wednesday afternoon, hours after the island's Supreme Court unanimously ruled that part of the law used by embattled Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to name Pedro Pierluisi as his successor was unconstitutional.
The contrail of a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket is illuminated by the sun after lift off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, on Aug. 8.
Aboard is the fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellite, designed to provide the U.S. military with highly-secure communications
A woman cries after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart and around a nearby shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, leaving 22 people dead and injuring more than two dozen on Aug. 3.
Shoes belonging to fleeing bar patrons are piled outside the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4.
A gunman wearing body armor and carrying ammunition magazines opened fire at the crowded bar. The 24-year-old killed his sister and eight others, with dozens more injured in the rampage early Sunday before he was fatally shot by officers.
The mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton happened only 13 hours apart, highlighting America's ongoing struggle with gun violence.
A man stands on rocks as lightning strikes over Lake Geneva near Le Bouveret, Switzerland, on Aug. 6.
Young dancers and gymnasts ride on floats along Grand Avenue during the Iowa State Fair Parade in Des Moines, Iowa, on Aug. 7.
Though the fair began in 1854, it didn’t become a required stop on the presidential campaign trail until a century later, when Dwight Eisenhower visited during his re-election bid. In all, 23 Democratic presidential hopefuls and one Republican contender will make the annual pilgrimage to mingle with the first-in-the-nation caucusgoers.
Crew members inspect a partially inflated balloon at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol, Britain, on Aug. 8.
Pro-democracy protesters hold up their smartphone flashlights during a rally organized by civil servants to protest the government's handling of an extradition bill in Hong Kong on Aug. 2.
Thousands of civil servants joined in the anti-government protests in Hong Kong on Friday for the first time since they started two months ago, defying a warning from the authorities to remain politically neutral.
Protests against a proposed bill that would allow people to be extradited to stand trial in mainland China have grown increasingly violent, with police accused of excessive use of force and failing to protect protesters from suspected gang attacks.
Pilots fly their paragliders during the 16th FAI Paragliding World Championship in Krusevo, North Macedonia, on Aug. 7.
Antonio Basbo kisses on Aug. 5 the wooden cross with the name of his common-law wife Margie Reckard who died in Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso.
Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich and Laura Barrios comfort each other during a vigil for victims of the mass shooting in El Paso on Aug. 3.
Tourists ride a boat among trees at Luyanghu Lake wetland park in Yangzhou, China, on Aug. 3.
Paleontologist Anne Schulp reassembles the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex named "Trix" in Leiden, in the Netherlands, on Aug. 6.
"Trix," named after Dutch former Dutch Queen Beatrix, was excavated in Montana in 2013 by a team of paleontologists from the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden. After being on loan to museums across Europe, the T-rex is back in Leiden.
Twins line up for the annual group photo at the Twins Days Festival at Glenn Chamberlin Park in Twinsburg, Ohio, on Aug. 3.
Twins Day celebrates biological twins and has been held every summer since 1976.
Anne-Elizabeth Stone of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Argentina's Maria Belen Perez in the Women's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout at the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Peru on Aug. 6.
A juvenile raccoon looks out from a storm grate after getting stuck in Newton, Massachusetts, on Aug. 1.
Firefighters along with backup responders, spent two hours Thursday freeing the raccoon.