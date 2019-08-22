Image: Baseball: Little League World Series-Asia-Pacific Region vs Japan Region

Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Aug. 15 - 22

A flying pianist, Bernie's field of dreams, illegal logging in the Amazon and more.

12 PHOTOS
Image:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., hosts a town hall in Los Angeles on Aug. 21, 2019.

Warren has proposed investing $2 trillion in federal funding in clean energy programs as part of a Green New Deal, including her Green Apollo Program to invest in clean energy research and development and a Green Marshall Plan devoted to encouraging countries to buy and use American-made clean energy technologies. 

Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following President Donald Trump's return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on Aug. 21.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal student loan debt owed by tens of thousands of disabled military veterans will be erased under a directive Trump signed in Louisville, Ky., on Wednesday. 

 

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
  • Share
Image: El Paso Mourns Victims Of Mass Shooting That Killed 22 And Wounded Dozens

Antonio Basco, whose wife Margie Reckard was one of 22 people killed by a gunman at Walmart, lays flowers at a makeshift memorial in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 16.

Basco had told reporters he felt alone in planning Reckard's funeral and invited the world to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years.

People came from California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and across the border in Mexico. They stood in line for hours Friday for Reckard's funeral, then patiently waited Saturday in sweltering temperatures as Basco buried her.

Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

A large Iceberg floats away as the sun sets near Kulusuk, Greenland, on Aug. 15.

Greenland is part of the Danish realm along with the Faeroe Islands, another semi-autonomous territory, and has its own government and parliament. Greenland's 56,000 residents got extensive home rule in 1979 but Denmark still handles foreign and defense policies, with an annual subsidy of $670 million.

Felipe Dana / AP
  • Share
Image: A pelican catches a fish during feeding time in St. James's Park in London

A pelican catches a fish during feeding time in St. James's Park in London on Aug. 21.

Hannah McKay / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Baseball: Little League World Series-Asia-Pacific Region vs Japan Region

Asia-Pacific Region outfielder Jinwon Na celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Penn., on Aug. 21.

Evan Habeeb / USA TODAY Sports - Reuters
  • Share
Image: Rohingya Refugees Mark Two Years Since The Crisis

People walk inside a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Aug. 22. 

An attempt to begin repatriating thousands of Rohingya Muslims living in camps in Bangladesh stalled on Thursday after nearly 300 refugee families refused to go back to Myanmar, almost a year after a similar effort failed amid protests.

Allison Joyce / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders pitches during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pitches during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the "Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation" at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 19.

Al Drago / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17.

Two members of the far-right Proud Boys were convicted Monday of attempted gang assault, attempted assault and riot for their role in a brawl with anti-fascist protesters last fall on the Upper East Side.

Noah Berger / AP
  • Share
Image: An aerial view of logs illegally cut from Amazon rainforest are seen in sawmills near Humaita

Illegally cut logs from the Amazon rainforest sit in sawmills near Humaita, Brazil, on Aug. 22.

A record level of fires in Brazil’s Amazon region has been linked to an increase in deforestation.

Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Firefighters extinguish the fire at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg

Firefighters extinguish a blaze at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Aug. 22.

Anton Vaganov / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Swiss pianist and composer Alain Roche performs on a grand piano suspended in the air during the 20th "Jeux du Castrum," a multidisciplinary festival in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, on Aug. 16.

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
1/12