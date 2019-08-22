Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Aug. 15 - 22
A flying pianist, Bernie's field of dreams, illegal logging in the Amazon and more.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., hosts a town hall in Los Angeles on Aug. 21, 2019.
Warren has proposed investing $2 trillion in federal funding in clean energy programs as part of a Green New Deal, including her Green Apollo Program to invest in clean energy research and development and a Green Marshall Plan devoted to encouraging countries to buy and use American-made clean energy technologies.
Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following President Donald Trump's return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on Aug. 21.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal student loan debt owed by tens of thousands of disabled military veterans will be erased under a directive Trump signed in Louisville, Ky., on Wednesday.
Antonio Basco, whose wife Margie Reckard was one of 22 people killed by a gunman at Walmart, lays flowers at a makeshift memorial in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 16.
Basco had told reporters he felt alone in planning Reckard's funeral and invited the world to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years.
People came from California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and across the border in Mexico. They stood in line for hours Friday for Reckard's funeral, then patiently waited Saturday in sweltering temperatures as Basco buried her.
A large Iceberg floats away as the sun sets near Kulusuk, Greenland, on Aug. 15.
Greenland is part of the Danish realm along with the Faeroe Islands, another semi-autonomous territory, and has its own government and parliament. Greenland's 56,000 residents got extensive home rule in 1979 but Denmark still handles foreign and defense policies, with an annual subsidy of $670 million.
A pelican catches a fish during feeding time in St. James's Park in London on Aug. 21.
Asia-Pacific Region outfielder Jinwon Na celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Penn., on Aug. 21.
People walk inside a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Aug. 22.
An attempt to begin repatriating thousands of Rohingya Muslims living in camps in Bangladesh stalled on Thursday after nearly 300 refugee families refused to go back to Myanmar, almost a year after a similar effort failed amid protests.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pitches during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the "Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation" at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 19.
Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17.
Two members of the far-right Proud Boys were convicted Monday of attempted gang assault, attempted assault and riot for their role in a brawl with anti-fascist protesters last fall on the Upper East Side.
Illegally cut logs from the Amazon rainforest sit in sawmills near Humaita, Brazil, on Aug. 22.
A record level of fires in Brazil’s Amazon region has been linked to an increase in deforestation.
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Aug. 22.
Swiss pianist and composer Alain Roche performs on a grand piano suspended in the air during the 20th "Jeux du Castrum," a multidisciplinary festival in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, on Aug. 16.