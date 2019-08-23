Image: Baseball: Little League World Series-Asia-Pacific Region vs Japan Region

Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Aug. 15 - 22

A widower's plea is answered, illegal logging in the Amazon, Proud Boys on the march and more.

Campaign stage

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., hosts a town hall in Los Angeles on Aug. 21, 2019.

Warren has proposed investing $2 trillion in federal funding in clean energy programs as part of a Green New Deal, including her Green Apollo Program to invest in clean energy research and development and a Green Marshall Plan devoted to encouraging countries to buy and use American-made clean energy technologies. 

Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images
Air Force One x 2

Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following President Donald Trump's return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on Aug. 21.

 

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
Image: El Paso Mourns Victims Of Mass Shooting That Killed 22 And Wounded Dozens

Widower's plea

Antonio Basco, whose wife Margie Reckard was one of 22 people killed by a gunman at Walmart, lays flowers at a makeshift memorial in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 16.

Basco had told reporters he felt alone in planning Reckard's funeral and invited the world to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years.

People came from California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and across the border in Mexico. They stood in line for hours Friday for Reckard's funeral, then patiently waited Saturday in sweltering temperatures as Basco buried her.

Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images
Offshore iceberg

An Iceberg floats away as the sun sets near Kulusuk, Greenland, on Aug. 15.

Greenland is part of the Danish realm along with the Faeroe Islands, another semi-autonomous territory, and has its own government and parliament. 

Felipe Dana / AP
Image: A pelican catches a fish during feeding time in St. James's Park in London

Big gulp

A pelican catches a fish during feeding time in St. James's Park in London on Aug. 21.

Hannah McKay / Reuters
Image: Baseball: Little League World Series-Asia-Pacific Region vs Japan Region

Home run dabbing

Asia-Pacific Region outfielder Jinwon Na celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Penn., on Aug. 21.

Evan Habeeb / USA TODAY Sports - Reuters
Image: Rohingya Refugees Mark Two Years Since The Crisis

Afraid to go home

A Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Aug. 22. 

An attempt to begin repatriating thousands of Rohingya Muslims living in camps in Bangladesh stalled on Thursday after nearly 300 refugee families refused to go back to Myanmar, almost a year after a similar effort failed amid protests.

Myanmar's military began a harsh counterinsurgency campaign against Rohingya Muslims in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and burning of thousands of their homes.

 

Allison Joyce / Getty Images
Image: 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders pitches during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville

Bernie takes the mound

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pitches during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the "Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation" at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 19.

Al Drago / Reuters
Proud Boys on the march

Members of the Proud Boys and other far-right demonstrators cross the Hawthorne Bridge during a rally in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17.

The rally was met by a large counterdemonstration and fears that the showdown would turn violent prompted some downtown businesses to close and led to a massive police presence.

Noah Berger / AP
Image: An aerial view of logs illegally cut from Amazon rainforest are seen in sawmills near Humaita

Cutting down the Amazon

Illegally cut logs from the Amazon rainforest sit in sawmills near Humaita, Brazil, on Aug. 22.

A record level of fires in Brazil’s Amazon region has been linked to an increase in deforestation.

Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters
Image: Firefighters extinguish the fire at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg

Fighting fire with rainbows

Firefighters extinguish a blaze at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Aug. 22.

Anton Vaganov / Reuters
Air piano

Swiss pianist and composer Alain Roche performs on a grand piano suspended in the air during the 20th "Jeux du Castrum," a multidisciplinary festival in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, on Aug. 16.

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP - Getty Images
