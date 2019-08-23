The Week in Pictures: Aug. 15 - 22

Antonio Basco, whose wife Margie Reckard was one of 22 people killed by a gunman at Walmart, lays flowers at a makeshift memorial in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 16.

Basco had told reporters he felt alone in planning Reckard's funeral and invited the world to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years.

People came from California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and across the border in Mexico. They stood in line for hours Friday for Reckard's funeral, then patiently waited Saturday in sweltering temperatures as Basco buried her.