Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Aug. 15 - 22
A widower's plea is answered, illegal logging in the Amazon, Proud Boys on the march and more.
Campaign stage
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., hosts a town hall in Los Angeles on Aug. 21, 2019.
Warren has proposed investing $2 trillion in federal funding in clean energy programs as part of a Green New Deal, including her Green Apollo Program to invest in clean energy research and development and a Green Marshall Plan devoted to encouraging countries to buy and use American-made clean energy technologies.
Air Force One x 2
Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following President Donald Trump's return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on Aug. 21.
Widower's plea
Antonio Basco, whose wife Margie Reckard was one of 22 people killed by a gunman at Walmart, lays flowers at a makeshift memorial in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 16.
Basco had told reporters he felt alone in planning Reckard's funeral and invited the world to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years.
People came from California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and across the border in Mexico. They stood in line for hours Friday for Reckard's funeral, then patiently waited Saturday in sweltering temperatures as Basco buried her.
Offshore iceberg
An Iceberg floats away as the sun sets near Kulusuk, Greenland, on Aug. 15.
Greenland is part of the Danish realm along with the Faeroe Islands, another semi-autonomous territory, and has its own government and parliament.
Big gulp
A pelican catches a fish during feeding time in St. James's Park in London on Aug. 21.
Home run dabbing
Asia-Pacific Region outfielder Jinwon Na celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Penn., on Aug. 21.
Afraid to go home
A Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Aug. 22.
An attempt to begin repatriating thousands of Rohingya Muslims living in camps in Bangladesh stalled on Thursday after nearly 300 refugee families refused to go back to Myanmar, almost a year after a similar effort failed amid protests.
Myanmar's military began a harsh counterinsurgency campaign against Rohingya Muslims in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and burning of thousands of their homes.
Bernie takes the mound
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pitches during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the "Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation" at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 19.
Proud Boys on the march
Members of the Proud Boys and other far-right demonstrators cross the Hawthorne Bridge during a rally in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17.
The rally was met by a large counterdemonstration and fears that the showdown would turn violent prompted some downtown businesses to close and led to a massive police presence.
Cutting down the Amazon
Illegally cut logs from the Amazon rainforest sit in sawmills near Humaita, Brazil, on Aug. 22.
A record level of fires in Brazil’s Amazon region has been linked to an increase in deforestation.
Fighting fire with rainbows
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Aug. 22.
Air piano
Swiss pianist and composer Alain Roche performs on a grand piano suspended in the air during the 20th "Jeux du Castrum," a multidisciplinary festival in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, on Aug. 16.