The Week in Pictures: Aug. 22 - 29

A Trump statue in Slovenia, a vigil for children in St. Louis, migrants at the border and more.

Image: People watch the water released by Sanmenxia Dam in the Henan Province in China on Aug. 28, 2019.

People watch as water is released from Sanmenxia Dam in China's Henan province on Aug. 28, 2019.

Sun Meng / VCG via Getty Images
Image: Migrants wait to disembark from a boat after the were rescued on the Mediterranean Sea at the port of Malaga in Spain on Aug. 29, 2019.

Migrants wait to disembark from a boat at the port of Malaga, Spain, after being rescued on the Mediterranean Sea on Aug. 29. 

Jon Nazca / Reuters
Image: A wooden structure resembling President Donald Trump in the village of Sela pri Kamniku, Slovenia, on Aug. 29, 2019. The statue, designed by local artist Tomaz Schlegl, stands nearly 26 feet tall.

A wooden structure resembling President Donald Trump in the village of Sela pri Kamniku, Slovenia, on Aug. 29.

The statue, designed by local artist Tomaz Schlegl, stands nearly 26-feet tall.

Jure Makovec / AFP - Getty Images
Image: People try to buy roast chicken at the opening of the first Costco in Shanghai, China, on Aug. 27. 2019.

Customers try to buy roast chicken on opening day of China's first Costco in Shanghai on Aug. 27.

The store was forced to close early after large crowds flocked through the doors and caused traffic jams. 

Hector Retamal / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Protesters hold hands to form a human chain along Hong Kong's Avenue of Stars on Aug. 23, 2019.

Protesters form a 28-mile human chain along Hong Kong's Avenue of Stars on Aug. 23.

The latest demonstration in the 11-week movement that stemmed from outrage over a proposed extradition bill was inspired by 1989 protests across Baltic states.

On Aug. 23, 1989, the so-called Baltic Way involved 2 million Latvians, Lithuanians and Estonians protesting Soviet domination of the region.

 

Chris McGrath / Getty Images
Image: The Jonas Brothers celebrate winning Best Pop Award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 26, 2019.

Kevin Jonas, left, and brother Joe kiss their wives, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, as Nick Jonas smiles after winning Best Pop Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 26. 

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Image: A trailer converted into a swimming pool to fight the harsh Caribbean heat drives through the El Infernal neighborhood in Cuba on Aug. 24, 2019.

A tractor pulls a trailer converted into a swimming pool to fight the harsh Caribbean heat in Pinar del Río, Cuba, on Aug. 24.

Ramon Espinosa / AP
Image: Joseline, a 13-year-old migrant from Guatemala, and her father, Jose Luis, turn themselves in to Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande in Hidalgo, Texas, on Aug. 23, 2019.

Joseline, a 13-year-old migrant from Guatemala, and her father, Jose Luis, turn themselves in to Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande in Hidalgo, Texas, on Aug. 23.

Loren Elliott / Reuters
Image: A burnt portion of forest in the Amazon near Altamira, Brazil, on Aug. 27, 2019.

A tree trunk burns in the Amazon near Altamira, Brazil, on Aug. 27.

Joao Laet / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Shardae Edmondson, 11, is consoled by her mother, Sharonda Edmondson, and sister Zha'lea Thompson, 7, during a vigil for murdered children in St. Louis held at Herzog Elementary School in the city Aug. 28, 2019. Shardae's and Zha'lea's sister Jurne

Shardae Edmondson, 11, is consoled by her mother, Sharonda Edmondson, and sister Zha'lea Thompson, 7, during a vigil for murdered children in St. Louis on Aug. 28.

Shardae and Zha'lea's 8-year-old sister Jurnee Thompson was killed by a stray bullet Friday night.

A string of unsolved child killings in St. Louis since April has prompted officials to offer a total of $100,000 in rewards leading to arrests in the cases.

David Carson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
Image: French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump meet with other world leaders during a working session at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, on Aug. 25, 2019.

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump pose for photographs during a G7 Summit working session in Biarritz, France, on Aug. 25.

Andrew Harnik / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Icebergs float along the eastern coast of Greenland near Kulusuk on Aug. 15, 2019.

Icebergs float along the eastern coast of Greenland near Kulusuk on Aug. 15.

Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Performers practice before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in London, England, on Aug. 25, 2019.

Performers practice before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in London on Aug. 25.

Peter Summers / Getty Images
Image: Audrey Buchanan, 88, plays "Animal Crossing" on her pink Nintendo 3DS XL in her living room at her home in Berlin

Audrey Buchanan, 88, plays "Animal Crossing" on her pink Nintendo 3DS XL in her living room in Berlin, Pa., on Aug. 24.

As a senior gamer, Buchanan has plenty of company. She is one of a growing number of Americans over 50 who are playing video games as a way to remain socially connected and cognitively sharp in a world that continues to expand into the digital realm.

 

Justin Merriman / for NBC News
Image: Sheep leap from a truck before the Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship in Midway, Utah, on Aug. 28, 2019. Handlers and their dogs compete to herd sheep from a hilltop into a corral.

A sheep leaps from a truck before the Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship in Midway, Utah, on Aug. 28.

Handlers and their dogs compete to herd sheep from a hilltop into a corral.

Rick Bowmer / AP
Image: A farmer carries a hose to his field where the CARITAS organization provides counseling to farmers affected by cyclones near Beira, Mozambique, on Aug. 21, 2019.

A farmer carries a hose to his field near Beira, Mozambique, on Aug. 21.

The Catholic organization CARITAS is providing counseling to farmers who were affected by cyclones in the region.

Marco Longari / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Mourners hug after 23 people were killed in a fire at the Caballo Blanco bar in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2019.

Mourners hug following a fire at the Caballo Blanco bar in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, on Aug. 28. At least 23 people died in what the state attorney general’s office said "may constitute a malicious attack."

Eight of the dead were said to be women and 15 were men, the attorney general’s office said. Thirteen people were also seriously injured and being treated at hospitals.

 

Angel Hernandez / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Baby elephants rub their trunks against a tree at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya, on Aug. 28, 2019.

Baby elephants rub their trunks against a tree at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya, on Aug. 28.

Khalil Senosi / AP
Image: A crop of sunflowers at Burnside Farms' flower field in Nokesville, Va., on Aug. 22, 2019.

Visitors walk in a sunflower field at Burnside Farms in Nokesville, Va., on Aug. 22. 

Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
