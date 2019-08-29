Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Aug. 22 - 29
A Trump statue in Slovenia, a vigil for children in St. Louis, migrants at the border and more.
People watch as water is released from Sanmenxia Dam in China's Henan province on Aug. 28, 2019.
Migrants wait to disembark from a boat at the port of Malaga, Spain, after being rescued on the Mediterranean Sea on Aug. 29.
A wooden structure resembling President Donald Trump in the village of Sela pri Kamniku, Slovenia, on Aug. 29.
The statue, designed by local artist Tomaz Schlegl, stands nearly 26-feet tall.
Customers try to buy roast chicken on opening day of China's first Costco in Shanghai on Aug. 27.
The store was forced to close early after large crowds flocked through the doors and caused traffic jams.
Protesters form a 28-mile human chain along Hong Kong's Avenue of Stars on Aug. 23.
The latest demonstration in the 11-week movement that stemmed from outrage over a proposed extradition bill was inspired by 1989 protests across Baltic states.
On Aug. 23, 1989, the so-called Baltic Way involved 2 million Latvians, Lithuanians and Estonians protesting Soviet domination of the region.
Kevin Jonas, left, and brother Joe kiss their wives, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, as Nick Jonas smiles after winning Best Pop Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 26.
A tractor pulls a trailer converted into a swimming pool to fight the harsh Caribbean heat in Pinar del Río, Cuba, on Aug. 24.
Joseline, a 13-year-old migrant from Guatemala, and her father, Jose Luis, turn themselves in to Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande in Hidalgo, Texas, on Aug. 23.
A tree trunk burns in the Amazon near Altamira, Brazil, on Aug. 27.
Shardae Edmondson, 11, is consoled by her mother, Sharonda Edmondson, and sister Zha'lea Thompson, 7, during a vigil for murdered children in St. Louis on Aug. 28.
Shardae and Zha'lea's 8-year-old sister Jurnee Thompson was killed by a stray bullet Friday night.
A string of unsolved child killings in St. Louis since April has prompted officials to offer a total of $100,000 in rewards leading to arrests in the cases.
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump pose for photographs during a G7 Summit working session in Biarritz, France, on Aug. 25.
Icebergs float along the eastern coast of Greenland near Kulusuk on Aug. 15.
Performers practice before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in London on Aug. 25.
Audrey Buchanan, 88, plays "Animal Crossing" on her pink Nintendo 3DS XL in her living room in Berlin, Pa., on Aug. 24.
As a senior gamer, Buchanan has plenty of company. She is one of a growing number of Americans over 50 who are playing video games as a way to remain socially connected and cognitively sharp in a world that continues to expand into the digital realm.
A sheep leaps from a truck before the Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship in Midway, Utah, on Aug. 28.
Handlers and their dogs compete to herd sheep from a hilltop into a corral.
A farmer carries a hose to his field near Beira, Mozambique, on Aug. 21.
The Catholic organization CARITAS is providing counseling to farmers who were affected by cyclones in the region.
Mourners hug following a fire at the Caballo Blanco bar in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, on Aug. 28. At least 23 people died in what the state attorney general’s office said "may constitute a malicious attack."
Eight of the dead were said to be women and 15 were men, the attorney general’s office said. Thirteen people were also seriously injured and being treated at hospitals.
Baby elephants rub their trunks against a tree at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya, on Aug. 28.
Visitors walk in a sunflower field at Burnside Farms in Nokesville, Va., on Aug. 22.