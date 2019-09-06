Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Aug. 29 - Sept. 5
A cloned kitten named Garlic, Mount Fuji before sunrise, hurricane-battered neighborhoods in the Bahamas and more.
Grey seas
Strong gusts of wind and bands of heavy rain cover a walkway at the Jensen Beach Causeway Park in Jensen Beach, Fla. on Sept. 3, 2019.
Weakening slightly but still packing a powerful punch, Hurricane Dorian churned towards the southeastern coast of the United States after delivering a devastating blow to the Bahamas.
WW II remembrance
A soldier walks among graves before a wreath-laying ceremony to honor Polish soldiers who fought with British forces during World War II, at the British War Cemetery in Berlin on Sept. 1.
Dive boat fire
A dive boat burns off the coast of Santa Cruz Island on Sept. 2.
Investigators are still searching for what caused the blaze that killed 34 people. All of those who died were in a bunkroom below the main deck.
Seaside memorial
Mourners embrace at a makeshift memorial for victims of the Conception boat fire at the harbor in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Sept. 3.
Dorian's devastation
People walk thorough the damage from Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 5, in Marsh Harbor, Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas.
Hurricane Dorian left a trail of destruction that has cut off access to much of Grand Bahama and Abaco islands. At least 20 deaths were attributed to Dorian as it battered the Bahamas for several days with winds up to 185 mph and torrential rain.
Debris field
Destroyed homes on Great Abaco island in the Bahamas on Sept. 4.
“We are in the midst of one of the greatest national crises in our country’s history,” said Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. "It is going to require a massive coordinated effort to rebuild."
Mexico bar fire
Vanessa Blas cries over her husband Erick Hernandez's coffin during his funeral in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, on Aug. 29.
Hernandez was a DJ at the Caballo Blanco where gang members burst into the bar, blocked all the exits and then started a fire that killed 26 people and injured about a dozen others, according to Mexican officials.
Proud sheep
Sheep stand on a dyke on a cloudy day in Tossens, northern Germany, on Sept. 2.
West Indian Day Parade
Revelers walk in the annual West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sept. 2.
The annual celebration of Caribbean culture is one of the largest of its kind and features dozens of floats and costumed participants that make their way down Flatbush Avenue.
Sandbar cricket
A player catches a ball during the annual Brambles sandbank cricket match at low tide in the Solent, Britain on Sept. 1.
The sandbar sits in the Solent, the strait that runs between the Isle of Wight and England’s South Coast, and is only briefly exposed at low tide.
A clone named Garlic
China's first cloned kitten, Garlic, sits at the Chinese pet cloning company Sinogene in Beijing on Sept. 2.
Sinogene has cloned more than 40 pet dogs since 2017.
Eye of the monster
The eye of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station on Sept. 2.
Bahamas floodwaters
Volunteers walk through a flooded road to rescue families near the Causarina bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, on Sept. 3.
Odessa shootings
A U.S. Mail vehicle involved in Saturday's shooting sits outside the Cinergy entertainment center on Sept. 1 in Odessa, Texas.
Seven people were killed and around two dozen were injured in the shooting that spanned for more than an hour from Midland to Odessa, about 140 miles south of Lubbock.
Hike above the clouds
A group of hikers climb to the top of Mount Fuji just before sunrise as clouds hang below the summit on Aug. 27 in Japan.
Northern lights
The aurora borealis shines over Lake Ladoga in Russia's Leningrad region on Sept. 1.
Pup primping
A groomer combs a dog during "Pet Experience," in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Aug. 30.
Attendees learn about their pets' behavior and needs by attending presentations, exhibitions and lectures with animal behavior experts.
Mountain race
A competitor runs in the 106-mile long Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) race around the Mont-Blanc in the Tete aux Vents near Chamonix, France, on Aug. 31