The Week in Pictures: Aug. 30 - Sept. 6

Cindy McCain lays her head on her husband's casket during a burial service for Sen. John McCain at the cemetery at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sept. 2.

After a five-day procession that served as a last goodbye for the nation, John McCain's eight-decade journey as a servant of his country came to its final resting place as he was buried at the Naval Academy.

Photos: McCain receives hero's burial