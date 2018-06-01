Subscribe to Breaking News emails
In Focus
The Week in Pictures: Aug. 30 - Sept. 6
Fire devours Brazilian treasures, a perilous crossing at the border, an earthquake follows typhoon in Japan and more.
Flames engulf the National Museum of Brazil on Sept. 2 in Rio de Janeiro.
The fire that raced through the 200-year-old museum is believed to have destroyed much of its collection of more than 20 million items, ranging from archaeological finds to historical memorabilia.
Photos: Brazil mourns lost treasures after massive fire guts National Museum
Cindy McCain lays her head on her husband's casket during a burial service for Sen. John McCain at the cemetery at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sept. 2.
After a five-day procession that served as a last goodbye for the nation, John McCain's eight-decade journey as a servant of his country came to its final resting place as he was buried at the Naval Academy.
Houses are caught in the path of a landslide that followed an earthquake in Atsuma, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Sept. 6.
Japan was reeling from its most powerful typhoon in 25 years when it was struck by another natural disaster early Thursday: a powerful earthquake that killed at least nine people and left nearly 3 million households without power.
Supporters of the LGBT community celebrate in Mumbai, India, on Sept. 6, after the country's top court struck down a colonial-era law that made homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
In a unanimous decision, five Supreme Court justices ruled that the law was a weapon used to harass members of India's gay community and resulted in discrimination.
A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall, center, and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to a pre-season game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Aug. 30.
Since former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started protesting police brutality and racial inequality during the national anthem before games in 2016, the NFL and its owners and executives have been trying to find ways to manage the controversy.
Kansai International Airport is inundated following a powerful typhoon in Izumisano, western Japan, on Sept. 4.
Japan issued evacuation advisories for more than a million people and canceled hundreds of flights as the typhoon sliced across the country, cutting power, overturning cars and killing at least 11.
Ayanna Pressley, Democratic candidate for Congress, delivers her victory speech in Dorchester, Massachusetts, on Sept. 4.
The Boston city councilor is all but assured of becoming the first black woman to serve Massachusetts in Congress, the latest example of the Democratic Party's embrace of diversity and progressive politics as the recipe for success in the Trump era.
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally in Charleston, West Virginia, on Aug. 21.
Donald Trump's drastic and ongoing reconfiguration of the political landscape shows no signs of subsiding as November's midterm elections approach.
Special Report: Mad About Trump: A country divided and the president smack in the middle
Fire trucks pass the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in California, on Sept. 5.
Truckers abandoned big-rigs and motorists screamed in fear as they came dangerously close to an explosive wildfire that shut down about 45 miles of a major California interstate near the Oregon border that authorities were desperately trying to reopen.
A police officer stands over an 18-year-old male who lies injured after crashing his vehicle while transporting two men and a woman who illegally crossed into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, on Aug. 20.
Vehicles pass over a bridge on U.S. Route 90 as Tropical Storm Gordon produces sporadic rain and wind on Sept. 4 in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
The storm, which made landfall late on Tuesday, has caused minimal property damage so far, the National Hurricane Center said, but a 2-year-old girl died when a tree fell on a mobile home in Pensacola, Florida, authorities said.
Second grade students attend their third day of school at the Dheisheh Refugee Camp in the West Bank on Sept. 2.
The future of the school and hundreds of others look uncertain from the end of this month. On Aug. 31, the Trump administration ended decades of financial support for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) — which was set up to serve Palestinian refugees after the creation of Israel in 1948.
UNRWA schools provide education to 515,000 children.
A member of Code Pink protests as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh arrives on the first day of his confirmation hearing in front of the U.S. Senate on Sept. 4.
Chaos hit Capitol Hill Tuesday as senators began considering the nomination of Kavanaugh, with pushback and interruptions repeatedly derailing the proceedings.
The casket of Sen. John McCain is carried up the steps of the U.S. Capitol before lying in state on Aug. 31.
From POW to presidential contender: John McCain's life in pictures
Rio de Janeiro's treasured National Museum on Sept. 3, a day after a massive fire ripped through the building.
The museum was founded in 1818 by King John VI of Portugal.