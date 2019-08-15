Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Aug. 8 - 15
Protests paralyze Hong Kong airport, big losses on Wall Street, a meteor shower, and more.
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the Senior Women's competition at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 9, 2019.
Biles made history with a double-double dismount from the balance beam, becoming the first gymnast to land a beam dismount with two flips and two twists.
Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong on Aug. 14.
Clashes between demonstrators and police rang out in the streets of a residential area of Hong Kong on Wednesday a day after protests at the city’s airport turned violent.
A tree trunk burns following a wildfire near the village of Makrimalli on the island of Evia, Greece, on Aug. 14.
Hundreds of villagers were evacuated the previous day and the Greek prime minister cancelled a vacation as scores of firefighters battled a major wildfire on the country's second-largest island.
California Highway Patrol officer Andre Moye's casket is transported to a hearse from Riverside University Health Systems Medical Center in Moreno Valley, Calif., on Aug 12.
Moye was killed and two others were injured after a man driving a truck that was to be impounded opened fire during a traffic stop Monday, starting a gunbattle in which he was also killed.
A Ural Airlines Airbus A321 plane carrying 226 passengers sits in a cornfield following an emergency landing near Zhukovsky International Airport in Russia on Aug. 15.
There were no fatalities, but 55 people, including 17 children, were injured, after the plane hit birds.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 14.
Wall Street took a battering on Wednesday, suffering its worst day so far this year after movements in the bond market signaled the sharpest indication yet of an approaching recession.
Waves crash against the harbor wall in Porthcawl, Wales, on Aug. 10. The Met Office issued a weather warning for winds of up to 60 mph and thunderstorms for large parts of the U.K.
Police officers monitor activity near a house while responding to a shooting in north Philadelphia on Aug. 14.
The armed suspect accused of wounding six officers during a nearly eight-hour standoff surrendered early Thursday.
Stars light the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower near Mitzpe Ramon, Israel, on Aug. 13.
A tourist hands over her luggage to security guards as she tries to enter the departure gate during a demonstration by pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong's main airport on Aug. 13.
A policeman falls during demonstrations at Hong Kong's main airport on Aug. 13.
Lava glows inside Nyiragongo volcano's crater at the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Aug. 9.
Palestinians sit in the water at the beach in Tel Aviv during the Eid Al Adha festival on Aug. 14 after Israel granted travel permits to West Bank Palestinians.
Two white lion cubs lay in their basket at the French animal rescue association "Caresse de tigre" in La Mailleraye-sur-Seine, France on Aug. 11.
Boys play with plastic guns in al-Dana in Syria's rebel-controlled Idlib region, near the border with Turkey, on Aug. 11.
Paddle boarders watch the sunrise on a stormy morning in Sanibel, Fla., on Aug. 15.