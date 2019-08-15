Police officers monitor activity near a residence while responding to a shooting in Philadelphia on Aug.14, 2019.

Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Aug. 8 - 15

Protests paralyze Hong Kong airport, big losses on Wall Street, a meteor shower, and more.

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the Senior Women's competition at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 9, 2019.

Biles made history with a double-double dismount from the balance beam, becoming the first gymnast to land a beam dismount with two flips and two twists.

 

Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong on Aug. 14, 2019.

Clashes between demonstrators and police rang out in the streets of a residential area of Hong Kong on Wednesday a day after protests at the city’s airport turned violent.

Thomas Peter / Reuters
The trunk of a tree burns following a wildfire near the village of Makrimalli on the island of Evia, Greece, on Aug. 14, 2019. Hundreds of villagers were evacuated the previous day and the Greek prime minister cancelled a vacation as scores of firefighters battled a major wildfire on the country's second-largest island.

Hundreds of villagers were evacuated the previous day and the Greek prime minister cancelled a vacation as scores of firefighters battled a major wildfire on the country's second-largest island.

Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP - Getty Images
The casket of slain CHP officer Andre Moye is transported to a hearse from the Riverside University Health Systems Medical Center in Riverside in Moreno Valley, Calif., on Aug 12, 2019. Moye was shot and killed while two fellow officers were wounded during a traffic stop.

Moye was killed and two others were injured after a man driving a truck that was to be impounded opened fire during a traffic stop Monday, starting a gunbattle in which he was also killed.

Terry Pierson / The Orange County Register via AP
The Ural Airlines Airbus 321 passenger plane sits in a field following an emergency landing near Zhukovsky International Airport in Russia on Aug. 15, 2019.

There were no fatalities, but 55 people, including 17 children, were injured, after the plane hit birds.

 

Reuters
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 14, 2019. Following news of an economic slowdown in both Germany and China, concerns over a recession in America sent stocks plummeting with the Dow down over 800 points.

Wall Street took a battering on Wednesday, suffering its worst day so far this year after movements in the bond market signaled the sharpest indication yet of an approaching recession.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Waves crash against the harbor wall in Porthcawl, Wales. on Aug. 10, 2019. The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warnings for winds of up to 60mph and thunderstorms for large parts of the U.K.

Matthew Horwood / Getty Images
Police officers monitor activity near a residence while responding to a shooting in Philadelphia on Aug.14, 2019.

The armed suspect accused of wounding six officers during a nearly eight-hour standoff surrendered early Thursday.

Mark Makela / Getty Images
A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, on Aug. 13, 2019.

Amir Cohen / Reuters
A tourist gives her luggage to security guards as she tries to enter the departures gate during a demonstration by pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong's international airport on Aug. 13, 2019.

Philip Fong / AFP - Getty Images
A policeman falls backwards during demonstrations at Hong Kong's International Airport on Aug. 13, 2019.

Manan Vatsyayana / AFP - Getty Images
Lava glows inside the crater of the Nyiragongo volcano inside the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Aug. 9, 2019.

Baz Ratner / Reuters
Palestinians sit in the beach during the Eid Al Adha festival in Tel Aviv after Israel granted travel permits to West Bank Palestinians on Aug. 14, 2019.

Oded Balilty / AP
Two white lion cubs named Nala and Simba lay in their basket at the association "Caresse de tigre", at La Mailleraye-sur-Seine, France on Aug. 11, 2019.

Lou Benoist / AFP - Getty Images
Boys play with plastic guns on the first day of the Muslim religious festival of Eid al-Adha in al-Dana in Syria's rebel-controlled Idlib region, near the border with Turkey, on Aug. 11, 2019.

Aaref Watad / AFP - Getty Images
Paddle boarders watch the sunrise on a stormy morning in Sanibel, Fla., on Aug. 15.

J. David Ake / AP
