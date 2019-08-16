Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Aug. 8 - 15
Protests paralyze Hong Kong airport, big losses on Wall Street, a meteor shower and more.
Unprecedented grace
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the Senior Women's competition at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Mo., on Aug. 9, 2019.
Biles made history with a double-double dismount from the balance beam, becoming the first gymnast to land a beam dismount with two flips and two twists.
Hong Kong protests
Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong on Aug. 14.
Clashes between demonstrators and police rang out in the streets of a residential area of Hong Kong on Wednesday a day after protests at the city’s airport turned violent.
Fire within
A tree trunk burns following a wildfire near the village of Makrimalli on the island of Evia, Greece, on Aug. 14.
Hundreds of villagers were evacuated the previous day and the Greek prime minister cancelled a vacation as scores of firefighters battled a major wildfire on the country's second-largest island.
Killed in the line of duty
California Highway Patrol officer Andre Moye's casket is transported to a hearse from Riverside University Health Systems Medical Center in Moreno Valley, Calif., on Aug 12.
Moye was killed and two others were injured after a man driving a truck that was to be impounded opened fire during a traffic stop Monday, starting a gunbattle in which he was also killed.
Emergency landing
A Ural Airlines Airbus A321 plane carrying 226 passengers sits in a cornfield following an emergency landing near Zhukovsky International Airport in Russia on Aug. 15.
There were no fatalities, but 55 people, including 17 children, were injured, after the plane hit birds.
Markets plummet
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 14.
Wall Street took a battering on Wednesday, suffering its worst day so far this year after movements in the bond market signaled the sharpest indication yet of an approaching recession.
Watching the waves
Two men sit on the rocks as waves crash against the harbor wall in Porthcawl, Wales, on Aug. 10. The Met Office issued a weather warning for winds of up to 60 mph and thunderstorms for large parts of the U.K.
Philadelphia standoff
Police officers monitor activity near a house while responding to a shooting in north Philadelphia on Aug. 14.
The armed suspect accused of wounding six officers during a nearly eight-hour standoff surrendered early Thursday.
Shooting stars
Stars light the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower near Mitzpe Ramon, Israel, on Aug. 13.
Airport chaos
A tourist hands over her luggage to security guards as she tries to enter the departure gate during a demonstration by pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong's main airport on Aug. 13.
Hong Kong clashes
A police officer falls during clashes with pro-democracy demonstrators at Hong Kong's main airport on Aug. 13. Armed with riot gear and pepper spray, police moved to clear the demonstrators from one of the world's busiest airports.
Volcanic glow
Lava inside Nyiragongo volcano's crater at the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Aug. 9.
Beach access
Palestinians sit in the water at the beach in Tel Aviv during the Eid Al Adha festival on Aug. 14 after Israel granted travel permits to Palestinians from the landlocked West Bank.
Basket of lions
Two white lion cubs lie in their basket at the animal rescue association "Caresse de tigre" in La Mailleraye-sur-Seine, France on Aug. 11.
Playing war
Boys play with plastic guns in al-Dana in Syria's rebel-controlled Idlib region, near the border with Turkey, on Aug. 11.
Florida sunrise
Paddle boarders watch the sunrise on a stormy morning in Sanibel on Aug. 15.