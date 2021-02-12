Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: A bear on the loose and Brady wins again
An inmate uprising in St. Louis, a Super Bowl boat parade, a German snow maze and more.
England
Patients wait after receiving their Covid-19 vaccinations at Salisbury Cathedral on Feb. 11, 2021, in Salisbury, England.
Over 13 million people in the United Kingdom have had their first Covid-19 vaccination, including 90% of those over 70.
Mexico
An employee wearing protective gear moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of Covid-19 at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico, on Feb. 10.
The Capitol
Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, right, watches newly released video footage of the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol during Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on Feb. 10.
New Orleans
The Kraken "house float" on Memphis St. in New Orleans on Feb. 7.
With Mardi Gras parades that normally draw thousands canceled, residents are decorating their houses instead. Fat Tuesday is on Feb. 16.
Florida
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla.
It was the seventh Super Bowl win for Brady, 43, who was also named Super Bowl MVP for an unprecedented fifth time.
Brady stunned the football world 11 months ago, leaving the New England Patriots and signing a free-agent deal in Tampa.
Florida
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ride in a boat with the Lombardi Trophy during their Super Bowl victory boat parade on Feb. 10 in Tampa, Fla.
The Bucs won the 2003 Super Bowl in their only previous appearance in pro football's ultimate game.
Iraq
People run away as Kurdish animal rights activists release a bear into the wild in Dohuk, Iraq on Feb. 11.
The bear was rescued from captivity in a resident's home.
Colombia
Marine Infantry soldiers patrol the streets of Buenaventura, Colombia, on Feb. 10.
Buenaventura has been at the center of a dispute between members of an armed group fighting to control drug trafficking.
Myanmar
Protesters demonstrate against military takeover that ousted the country’s democratically elected leader in Yangon, Myanmar on Feb. 8.
The military placed Aung San Suu Kyi under arrest Feb. 1, and went on to impose an internet blackout, while restricting gatherings and curfews.
Tokyo
Demonstrators hold a portrait of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest the military coup on Feb. 11 in Tokyo.
President Joe Biden has approved an executive order to impose sanctions on those behind Myanmar's military coup.
The measures will be aimed at military leaders and their family members as well as businesses linked to them.
Scotland
A child looks at a giant snowman in Victoria Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Feb. 9.
A deep freeze is gripping large parts of Europe.
Beirut
Mourners attend a memorial service for Lebanese activist Lokman Slim on Feb. 11 in Beirut.
Slim was shot dead and found in his car last Thursday in south Lebanon, the first killing of a high-profile activist in years.
Slim ran a research center, made documentaries with his wife and led efforts to build an archive on Lebanon's 1975-1990 sectarian civil war.
Japan
Hospital director Dr. Yutaka Kobayashi holds the hand of a 94-year-old coronavirus patient at Sakura General Hospital on Feb. 10 in Oguchi, Japan.
Germany
People walk their dogs in a snow-covered Garden maze in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Feb. 10.
Brazil
Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer born without arms, performs with other members of the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, on Feb. 5.
Now a regular at the ballet academy in her hometown, Bueno's talent has made her a social media star and an inspiration to many.
Australia
Spain's Rafael Nadal tries to make a butterfly fly from his finger during a first round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Feb. 9.
Brazil
Olga D'arc Pimentel, 72, receives a Covid-19 vaccine on the banks of the Rio Negro near Manaus, Brazil, on Feb. 9.
The country's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, has played down the severity of the virus and refused to take a vaccine himself.
West Bank
A murmuration of starlings flocks above the Jordan valley in the West Bank before landing to sleep along the border with Jordan on Feb. 7.
St. Louis
Inmates yell from broken windows at the St. Louis Justice Center on Feb. 6 in St. Louis.
More than 100 detainees at the city jail were able to get out of their cells, smash windows and set fires. A corrections officer was injured and hospitalized but is expected to recover.
Advocates for inmates said the uprising was “an act of courage” that was necessitated by inmates’ basic needs not being met, including a lack of personal protective equipment to help stave off a coronavirus outbreak.
Rio de Janeiro
A dog sits next to numbered crosses at the Iraja cemetery, where many Covid-19 victims are buried, in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 5.
