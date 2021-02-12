The Week in Pictures: A bear on the loose and Brady wins again

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla.

It was the seventh Super Bowl win for Brady, 43, who was also named Super Bowl MVP for an unprecedented fifth time.

Brady stunned the football world 11 months ago, leaving the New England Patriots and signing a free-agent deal in Tampa.