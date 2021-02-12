IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: A bear on the loose and Brady wins again

An inmate uprising in St. Louis, a Super Bowl boat parade, a German snow maze and more.

Image: Patients wait after receiving their Covid-19 jabs at a vaccination center at Salisbury Cathedral on Feb. 11, 2021 in Salisbury, England

England

Patients wait after receiving their Covid-19 vaccinations at Salisbury Cathedral on Feb. 11, 2021, in Salisbury, England.

Over 13 million people in the United Kingdom have had their first Covid-19 vaccination, including 90% of those over 70.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
Image: A crematorium employee wearing protective gear moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of Covid-19, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico Feb. 10, 2021.

Mexico

An employee wearing protective gear moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of Covid-19 at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico, on Feb. 10.

Henry Romero / Reuters
Image: Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman and officers watche newly released video footage, of the January 6 attack, during the second day of Trumps second impeachment trial on Feb. 10, 2021.

The Capitol

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, right, watches newly released video footage of the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol during Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on Feb. 10.

Goodman, the officer who drew rioters away from the Senate chamber during the attack, redirected Sen. Mitt Romney away from the mob just minutes earlier, the new video showed.

Brandon Bell / Pool via Getty Images
Image: The Kraken house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, U.S., Feb. 7, 2021.

New Orleans

The Kraken "house float" on Memphis St. in New Orleans on Feb. 7.

With Mardi Gras parades that normally draw thousands canceled, residents are decorating their houses instead. Fat Tuesday is on Feb. 16. 

Kathleen Flynn / Reuters
Image: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7, 2021.

Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla.

It was the seventh Super Bowl win for Brady, 43, who was also named Super Bowl MVP for an unprecedented fifth time. 

Brady stunned the football world 11 months ago, leaving the New England Patriots and signing a free-agent deal in Tampa.

Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Image: Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ride in a boat with the Lombardi trophy during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Victory Boat Parade on Feb. 10, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ride in a boat with the Lombardi Trophy during their Super Bowl victory boat parade on Feb. 10 in Tampa, Fla.

The Bucs won the 2003 Super Bowl in their only previous appearance in pro football's ultimate game.

Julio Aguilar / Getty Images
Image: People and security members run away as Kurdish animal rights activists release a bear into the wild after rescuing bears from captivity in people homes, in Dohuk, Iraq Feb. 11, 2021.

Iraq

People run away as Kurdish animal rights activists release a bear into the wild in Dohuk, Iraq on Feb. 11.

The bear was rescued from captivity in a resident's home.

Ari Jalal / Reuters
Image: Colombian Marine Infantry soldiers patrol the streets of Buenaventura, Colombia, on Feb. 10, 2021.

Colombia

Marine Infantry soldiers patrol the streets of Buenaventura, Colombia, on Feb. 10.

Buenaventura has been at the center of a dispute between members of an armed group fighting to control drug trafficking.

Luis Robayo / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Protesters gather to demonstrate against the February 1 military coup, in downtown in Yangon on Feb. 8, 2021.

Myanmar

Protesters demonstrate against military takeover that ousted the country’s democratically elected leader in Yangon, Myanmar on Feb. 8.

The military placed Aung San Suu Kyi under arrest Feb. 1, and went on to impose an internet blackout, while restricting gatherings and curfews.

Ye Aung Thu / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Protesters Against Myanmar Coup Gather At Tokyo's UN University

Tokyo

Demonstrators hold a portrait of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest the military coup on Feb. 11 in Tokyo. 

President Joe Biden has approved an executive order to impose sanctions on those behind Myanmar's military coup.

The measures will be aimed at military leaders and their family members as well as businesses linked to them.

Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images
Image: A child looks at a giant snowman as they stand in a snow-covered Victoria Park in Glasgow on Feb. 9, 2021. Cold weather swept across northern Europe bring snow and ice.

Scotland

A child looks at a giant snowman in Victoria Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Feb. 9.

A deep freeze is gripping large parts of Europe. 

Andy Buchanan / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Lebanese citizens attend a memorial service for Lokman Slim on Feb. 11, 2021 in Dahieh, Beirut, Lebanon. Slim was found dead in his car after being shot six times in south Lebanon a week ago.

Beirut

Mourners attend a memorial service for Lebanese activist Lokman Slim on Feb. 11 in Beirut.

Slim was shot dead and found in his car last Thursday in south Lebanon, the first killing of a high-profile activist in years.

Slim ran a research center, made documentaries with his wife and led efforts to build an archive on Lebanon's 1975-1990 sectarian civil war.

Diego Ibarra Sanchez / Getty Images
Hospital Director, Doctor Yutaka Kobayashi, holds the hand of a 94-year-old coronavirus patient on a coronavirus ward at Sakura General Hospital on Feb. 10, 2021 in Oguchi, Japan.

Japan

Hospital director Dr. Yutaka Kobayashi holds the hand of a 94-year-old coronavirus patient at Sakura General Hospital on Feb. 10 in Oguchi, Japan.

Carl Court / Getty Images
Image: People walk with their dogs in a snow covered Garden maze in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on Feb. 10, 2021.

Germany

People walk their dogs in a snow-covered Garden maze in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Feb. 10.

Martin Meissner / AP
Image: Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer whose genetic condition left her without arms, performs with her teammates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy on stage at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai

Brazil

Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer born without arms, performs with other members of the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, on Feb. 5.

Now a regular at the ballet academy in her hometown, Bueno's talent has made her a social media star and an inspiration to many.

Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters
Image: Spain's Rafael Nadal tries to make a butterfly fly from his hand during his first round match against Serbia's Laslo Djere during the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Australia on Feb. 9, 2021.

Australia

Spain's Rafael Nadal tries to make a butterfly fly from his finger during a first round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Feb. 9.

Loren Elliott / Reuters
Olga D'arc Pimentel, 72, is vaccinated by a health worker with a dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the Nossa Senhora Livramento community on the banks of the Rio Negro near Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil on Feb. 9, 2021.

Brazil

Olga D'arc Pimentel, 72, receives a Covid-19 vaccine on the banks of the Rio Negro near Manaus, Brazil, on Feb. 9.

The country's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, has played down the severity of the virus and refused to take a vaccine himself. 

Michael Dantas / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A murmuration of starlings flocks above the Jordan valley in the West Bank before landing to sleep along the border with Jordan, on Feb. 7, 2021.

West Bank

A murmuration of starlings flocks above the Jordan valley in the West Bank before landing to sleep along the border with Jordan on Feb. 7.

Menahem Kahana / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Inmates yell from broken windows at the St. Louis Justice Center, known as the city jail, on Feb. 6, 2021 in St. Louis, Mo.

St. Louis

Inmates yell from broken windows at the St. Louis Justice Center on Feb. 6 in St. Louis. 

More than 100 detainees at the city jail were able to get out of their cells, smash windows and set fires. A corrections officer was injured and hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Advocates for inmates said the uprising was “an act of courage” that was necessitated by inmates’ basic needs not being met, including a lack of personal protective equipment to help stave off a coronavirus outbreak.

Robert Cohen / St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
Image:

Rio de Janeiro

A dog sits next to numbered crosses at the Iraja cemetery, where many Covid-19 victims are buried, in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 5.

Silvia Izquierdo / AP
