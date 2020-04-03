Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Coronavirus tightens vise around the globe
The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 1 million, with more than 51,000 deaths.
Turkey
A woman with a face mask walks down an empty street in the usually busy Eminonu district of Istanbul on April 1.
New York City
Medical workers wait to remove a body from Brooklyn Hospital on March 31.
Russia
Police officers patrol an almost empty Red Square, in Moscow on March 30.
President Vladimir Putin says the country has managed to slow down the spread of coronavirus but should be prepared for contagions to quickly grow.
Washington
Judie Shape, 81, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer, in Kirkland, on March 26.
New York City
Members of the international Christian humanitarian organization Samaritans's Purse, put the finishing touches on a field hospital in Central Park on March 30.
The 68-bed field hospital is equipped to serve as a respiratory care unit.
New York City
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park on March 30.
California
Empty beaches in Manhattan Beach on April 2 after Los Angeles issued a stay-at-home order and closed beaches and state parks.
Spain
Coffins of coronavirus victims are stored in an underground parking lot at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelona on Thursday.in Barcelona on April 2.
France
A medical worker watches through the window of a medicalized TGV high speed train before its departure from the Gare d'Austerlitz station in Paris on April 1.
The train is evacuating patients from Paris-area hospitals to hospitals in Brittany where the outbreak has been limited so far.
Paraguay
Fabian Ramirez, 11, and members of his family, search for discarded vegetables inside a trash bin at the "Mercado de Abasto," a market for vendors, in Asuncion on April 2.
Brazil
A volunteer disinfects a public bus station in Curitiba on April 1.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is strongly considering a ban on travel from Brazil, where his close ally Jair Bolsonaro is dismissing the danger of the coronavirus, causing controversy by claiming that is no more than a "little flu."
Britain
James Campbell runs a charity marathon to raise funds for the National Health Service, in his garden, while the country is in lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, in Cheltenham on April 1.
The former international athlete is spending his birthday running in his small back garden to finish the 26.2-mile marathon.
Switzerland
The Matterhorn is illuminated with "#Hope" by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter in the alpine resort of Zermatt on March 26.
Florida
Farm workers harvest zucchini at Sam Accursio and Son's Farm in Florida City on April 1.
Sergio Martinez, a harvest crew supervisor, said that the coronavirus pandemic has caused them "to have to throw crops away due to less demand for produce in stores and restaurants. The farm workers who are essential to providing food for homebound families are worried that if the restaurants stay closed and peoples changed grocery store habits continue they would be out of work with no work for the near future."
New York City
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies above USNS Comfort as it enters New York Harbor on March 30.
China
A customer pays for vegetables over barriers set up to block buildings from a street in Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak on April 1.
Britain
A student at Westlands Primary School paints a poster supporting her mother who works for the National Health Service at Newcastle-under-Lyme on April 2.
South Africa
Shoppers sit on their carts while waiting outside a grocery store during a nationwide lockdown in Chatsworth on March 31.
San Francisco
Window lights are illuminated in the shape of a heart at the InterContinental Hotel in San Francisco on April 1.
France
Residents exercise on their balconies with trainers below in Nantes on March 27.
New York City
A pharmacist works in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn on April 1.
Uganda
A Red Cross volunteer takes a man's temperature before he can enter Nakasero market in Kampala on April 1.
Vatican City
Pope Francis presides over a moment of prayer during the Urbi et Orbi Blessing at St. Peter's Square on March 27.
Britain
Children stuck at home watch as Jason Baird, dressed as Spider-Man, entertains them in Stockport on April 1.
India
A daughter of a migrant laborer who has been quarantined with her parents on their way to their village, waits for her father to return with food at a government school in New Delhi on March 31.
France
Members of the Charitable Brotherhood of Saint-Eloi de Bethune carry a coffin to a grave at Pierrette cemetery in Bethune on March 27.
Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House on March 26.
Panama City
A passanger of Holland America's cruise ship Zaandam sits by a window as the ship navigates through the Panama Canal on March 29.
Italy
Doctors and nurses during a break at the end of their shifts in Rome, Bergamo and Brescia, on March 27.
The intensive care doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy are often almost unrecognizable behind their masks, scrubs, gloves and hairnets, their only barrier to contagion. Associated Press photographers fanned out to photograph them during rare breaks from hospital intensive care units in three cities. In each case, doctors, nurses and paramedics posed in front of forest green surgical drapes, the bland backdrop of their sterile wards.
New York
A 4-year-old undocumented Honduran immigrant stands inside his bedroom window on March 30 in Mineola.
The nine immigrants who share a Long Island rental house self-quarantined after one became ill with fever, and the rest quickly followed. Most are largely recovered but never received tests for COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic has been especially difficult for undocumented communities, who lack unemployment protections, health insurance and fear deportation if authorities know their whereabouts.
South Africa
South African Police Service arrest suspects who defied the lockdown order in Johannesburg on March 27.
New York City
One World Trade Center is illuminated in red, white and blue in recognition of the ongoing nationwide effort to combat coronavirus on March 30.
