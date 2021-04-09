The Week in Pictures: The death of a prince and full-capacity baseball

Stephen Mudoga, 12, chases away a swarm of locusts on his family's farm in Elburgon, Kenya, on March 17.

It's the beginning of the planting season in Kenya, but delayed rains have brought a small amount of optimism in the fight against the locusts, which pose an unprecedented risk to agriculture-based livelihoods and food security in the already fragile Horn of Africa region, as without rainfall the swarms will not breed.