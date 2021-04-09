IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Image: Migrants cross the Rio Grande river in Roma

Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: The death of a prince and full-capacity baseball

Clashes at the Peace Gate, a Wet Monday dousing, Brazil’s Covid surge and more.

/ 24 PHOTOS
An ardent Royals fan carries a floral tribute outside Buckingham Palace on April 9, 2021, after the Queen announced the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

London

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
Image: Traditional Easter celebrations in Gyor-Menfocsanak

Hungary

Members of the Hungarian dance and folk art ensemble Marcal throw water at a woman on April 5 as part of traditional "Wet Monday" celebrations on the day after Easter in Gyor-Menfocsanak, Hungary. 

Bernadett Szabo / Reuters
Image: Stephen Mudoga, 12, the son of a farmer, chases away a swarm of locusts on his farm

Kenya

Stephen Mudoga, 12, chases away a swarm of locusts on his family's farm in Elburgon, Kenya, on March 17.

It's the beginning of the planting season in Kenya, but delayed rains have brought a small amount of optimism in the fight against the locusts, which pose an unprecedented risk to agriculture-based livelihoods and food security in the already fragile Horn of Africa region, as without rainfall the swarms will not breed.

Brian Inganga / AP
Image: President Biden Delivers Remarks At The White House On Tradition Of Easter

The White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden appear with the Easter Bunny at the White House on April 5, 2021. The year's traditional Easter Egg Roll was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Win McNamee / Getty Images
Image: Walk-Up Vaccination Site In Maryland Spurs Long Lines

Maryland

Some of the hundreds of people without appointments stand in line outside the mass coronavirus vaccination site at Hagerstown Premium Outlets in Hagerstown, Md., on April 7.

The site opened to people without appointments Tuesday and, after waiting in line for hours, only 200 people without appointments were able to get vaccinated. 

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Image:

Brazil

An elderly Covid-19 patient is carried to an ambulance in Duque de Caxias, in the Rio de Janeiro metropolitan area, on April 7.

Brazil is bearing the brunt of an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, with fatalities reaching more than 4,000 in a single day on April 6 and hospitals stretched to breaking point.

Felipe Dana / AP
Image: U.S. Capitol On Lockdown Due To External Security Threat

The Capitol

Law enforcement investigate the scene after a vehicle rammed a barricade at the U.S. Capitol on April 2.

A Capitol Police officer was killed and another injured. The driver was shot after jumping out of the car with a knife and failing to respond to verbal commands and "lunging" at the officers. The suspect was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Win McNamee / Getty Images
Image: Sue Howland, Betty Thompson

West Virginia

Sue Howland, right, a member of the Quick Response Team which visits patients who have overdosed to offer help, checks in on Betty Thompson, 65, who struggles with alcohol addiction, at her apartment in Huntington, W.Va., on March 17.

"In a way I feel empty, there's nobody here to talk to," Thompson said. "I drink to escape. I try to get away from feeling." 

As the COVID-19 pandemic killed more than a half-million Americans, it also quietly inflamed what was before it one of the country’s greatest public health crises: addiction.

Photo made available April 8. 

David Goldman / AP
Image: A winegrowers from the Daniel-Etienne Defaix wine estate lights anti-frost candles in their vineyard near Chablis, Burgundy, on April 7 as temperatures fall below zero degrees celsius during the night

France

A winegrower from the Daniel-Etienne Defaix estate lights anti-frost candles in the vineyard near Chablis, Burgundy, France, on April 7 as temperatures fall below freezing during the night.

Jeff Pachoud / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A tree grower walks past apple trees which are covered with a layer of ice, after being artificially watered to protect from the frost, at their orchard in La Palazzetta, a village located some 100km from Milan, on April 8.

Italy

A grower walks past apple trees covered with a layer of ice, after being watered to protect from the frost, at an orchard in La Palazzetta, Italy, on April 8.

The ice insulates the fruit so that it remains near 32 degrees Fahrenheit while the air temperature dips lower.

Piero Cruciatti / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Iceland

Lava flows from the new fissure of a volcano near the Icelandic capital Reykjavik on April 6.

The long-dormant volcano, about 20 miles from Reykjavik on the Reykjanes Peninsula, flared to life March 20. It was the area’s first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.

Halldor Kolbeins / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Migrants apprehended in La Joya, TX

Texas

Asylum-seeking migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, on April 7.

The Border Patrol had nearly 170,000 encounters with migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border in March, a 20-year high.

Go Nakamura / Reuters
Image: Loyalist Protest Turns Violent At Belfast Peace Line

Northern Ireland

Gasoline burns during clashes at the Peace Gate in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on April 7.

People lobbed bricks, fireworks and gasoline bombs Wednesday night in both directions over a concrete "peace wall" that separates Protestant, British loyalist and Catholic, Irish nationalist neighborhoods.

Britain's exit from the European Union has unsettled an uneasy political balance.

Charles McQuillan / Getty Images
Image:

St. Louis

Inmates cough and try to breath through broken windows after officers deployed a chemical irritant at the St. Louis Justice Center, known as the city jail, on April 4.

Inmates at the jail broke windows, hurled furniture to the ground and set fires Sunday night in the latest uprising over pandemic-era conditions at the jail.

Colter Peterson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
Image: Leanne Montenegro

Miami

Leanne Montenegro, 21, covers her eyes while she receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a FEMA vaccination center at Miami Dade College on April 5.

Lynne Sladky / AP
Image: Ethnic community of Sorbs celebrates Easter in traditional style, in Schleife

Germany

Women dressed in traditional Sorb clothing meet early on Easter Sunday to sing in front of a church in Schleife, Germany, on April 4. 

The Sorbs are a Slavic ethnic group in Germany and Poland.

Matthias Rietschel / Reuters
Image: Los Angeles Nursing Facility Holds First Social Event Since Start Of Pandemic

Los Angeles

Residents and staff dance during an Easter concert for vaccinated residents at the Ararat Nursing Facility in the Mission Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles on April 1.

The concert was the first social event held at the facility since the beginning of the pandemic amid newly-eased Covid-19 restrictions.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
Image:

Bolivia

A woman holds her stuffed Snoopy while waiting for the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at the San Ramon home for the elderly in La Paz, Bolivia, on April 5.

Juan Karita / AP
Image: Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers

Texas

Fans look on as the Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on April 5.

More than 30,000 people attended the Rangers home opener, in the first major, full-capacity sporting event in the U.S. in more than a year.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images
Image: Migrants cross the Rio Grande river in Roma

Texas

Asylum-seeking migrants disembark from an inflatable raft with the help of a Texas Ranger after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, on April 5.

Go Nakamura / Reuters
Image: A health worker from the Portuguese charity hospital in Belem, Para State, Brazil, sings and prays for a COVID-19 patient inside the hospital wards and ICU areas as part of Easter celebrations, on April 4

Brazil

A health worker sings for a Covid-19 patient as part of Easter celebrations at a hospital in Belem, Brazil, on April 4.

Tarso Sarraf / AFP - Getty Images
Image: People visit Cape Collinson Chinese Cemetery to pay respects to their departed loved ones to mark the Ching Ming Festival, also known as tomb-sweeping near the Chai Wan area of Hong Kong on April 5

Hong Kong

Visitors at the Cape Collinson Chinese Cemetery pay respects to their departed loved as part of the Ching Ming Festival, also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day, in Hong Kong on April 5.

Peter Parks / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A visitor gestures to her dogs at a photo booth during the Interpets fair for pet products in Tokyo on April 2

Tokyo

A visitor takes pictures of her dogs at a photo booth during a fair for pet products in Tokyo on April 2.

Philip Fong / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

New Jersey

Parishioners gather on the beach for an Easter Sunday service at sunrise in Masaquan, N.J., on April 4.

John Minchillo / AP
