The Week in Pictures: The death of a prince and full-capacity baseball

Members of the Hungarian dance and folk art ensemble Marcal throw water at a woman on April 5 as part of traditional "Wet Monday" celebrations on the day after Easter in Gyor-Menfocsanak, Hungary.
— Bernadett Szabo / Reuters
Kenya
Stephen Mudoga, 12, chases away a swarm of locusts on his family's farm in Elburgon, Kenya, on March 17.
It's the beginning of the planting season in Kenya, but delayed rains have brought a small amount of optimism in the fight against the locusts, which pose an unprecedented risk to agriculture-based livelihoods and food security in the already fragile Horn of Africa region, as without rainfall the swarms will not breed.
— Brian Inganga / AP
The White House
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden appear with the Easter Bunny at the White House on April 5, 2021. The year's traditional Easter Egg Roll was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
— Win McNamee / Getty Images
Maryland
Some of the hundreds of people without appointments stand in line outside the mass coronavirus vaccination site at Hagerstown Premium Outlets in Hagerstown, Md., on April 7.
The site opened to people without appointments Tuesday and, after waiting in line for hours, only 200 people without appointments were able to get vaccinated.
— Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Brazil
An elderly Covid-19 patient is carried to an ambulance in Duque de Caxias, in the Rio de Janeiro metropolitan area, on April 7.
Brazil is bearing the brunt of an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, with fatalities reaching more than 4,000 in a single day on April 6 and hospitals stretched to breaking point.
— Felipe Dana / AP
The Capitol
Law enforcement investigate the scene after a vehicle rammed a barricade at the U.S. Capitol on April 2.
ACapitol Police officer was killed and another injured. The driver was shot after jumping out of the car with a knife and failing to respond to verbal commands and "lunging" at the officers. The suspect was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
— Win McNamee / Getty Images
West Virginia
Sue Howland, right, a member of the Quick Response Team which visits patients who have overdosed to offer help, checks in on Betty Thompson, 65, who struggles with alcohol addiction, at her apartment in Huntington, W.Va., on March 17.
"In a way I feel empty, there's nobody here to talk to," Thompson said. "I drink to escape. I try to get away from feeling."
As the COVID-19 pandemic killed more than a half-million Americans, it also quietly inflamed what was before it one of the country’s greatest public health crises: addiction.
Photo made available April 8.
— David Goldman / AP
France
A winegrower from the Daniel-Etienne Defaix estate lights anti-frost candles in the vineyard near Chablis, Burgundy, France, on April 7 as temperatures fall below freezing during the night.
— Jeff Pachoud / AFP - Getty Images
Italy
A grower walks past apple trees covered with a layer of ice, after being watered to protect from the frost, at an orchard in La Palazzetta, Italy, on April 8.
The ice insulates the fruit so that it remains near 32 degrees Fahrenheit while the air temperature dips lower.
— Piero Cruciatti / AFP - Getty Images
Iceland
Lava flows from the new fissure of a volcano near the Icelandic capital Reykjavik on April 6.
The long-dormant volcano, about 20 miles from Reykjavik on the Reykjanes Peninsula, flared to life March 20. It was the area’s first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.
— Halldor Kolbeins / AFP - Getty Images
Texas
Asylum-seeking migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, on April 7.
The Border Patrol had nearly 170,000 encounters with migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border in March, a 20-year high.
— Go Nakamura / Reuters
Northern Ireland
Gasoline burns during clashes at the Peace Gate in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on April 7.
People lobbed bricks, fireworks and gasoline bombs Wednesday night in both directions over a concrete "peace wall" that separates Protestant, British loyalist and Catholic, Irish nationalist neighborhoods.
Britain's exit from the European Union has unsettled an uneasy political balance.
— Charles McQuillan / Getty Images
St. Louis
Inmates cough and try to breath through broken windows after officers deployed a chemical irritant at the St. Louis Justice Center, known as the city jail, on April 4.
Inmates at the jail broke windows, hurled furniture to the ground and set fires Sunday night in the latest uprising over pandemic-era conditions at the jail.
— Colter Peterson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
Miami
Leanne Montenegro, 21, covers her eyes while she receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a FEMA vaccination center at Miami Dade College on April 5.
— Lynne Sladky / AP
Germany
Women dressed in traditional Sorb clothing meet early on Easter Sunday to sing in front of a church in Schleife, Germany, on April 4.
The Sorbs are a Slavic ethnic group in Germany and Poland.