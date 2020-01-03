Image: BRAZIL-NEW YEAR'S EVE-BEACH

Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Dec. 26 - Jan. 2

The world rings in a new decade, fires continue to rage in Australia, a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse and more.

Image: INDONESIA-ASTRONOMY-SOLAR-ECLIPSE

A child watches the moon move in front of the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse over Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Dec. 26, 2019.

Chaideer Mahyuddin / AFP - Getty Images
Image: INDIA-ASTRONOMY-SOLAR-ECLIPSE

The moon covers the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse as seen from the south Indian city of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu state on Dec. 26.

Arun Sankar / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A kangaroo rushes past a burning house in Lake Conjola, Australia, on Tuesday, Dec. 31 2019. (Matthew Abbott/The New York Times)

A kangaroo rushes past a burning house in Lake Conjola, Australia, on Dec. 31.

More than 100 wildfires continued to engulf parts of eastern Australia on Thursday, and weather forecasts for the coming days are causing concern that the situation is set to get worse.

This fire season has been one of the worst in Australia's history, with at least 15 people killed, hundreds of homes destroyed and millions of acres burned.

Matthew Abbott / The New York Times via Redux Pictures
Image: TOPSHOT-HONG KONG-CHINA-UNREST-NEW YEAR

Police arrive to conduct a clearance operation in the Kowloon district of Hong Kong on Dec. 31.

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong held hands and formed human chains across the city on Tuesday, as they carried their months-long movement and its demands into 2020 with midnight countdown rallies and a massive march planned for New Year's Day.

Isaac Lawrence / AFP - Getty Images
Image: *** BESTPIX *** New Year's Day Ba' Game In Kirkwall, Orkney Islands

Orkadian youths take part in the Boys New Years Ba' Game played with a hand crafted leather ball in Kirkwall Scotland on Jan. 1, 2020.

The Ba' Game is a mass street football match which starts at the towns Mercat Cross and is played between two teams, the Uppies and the Doonies.

The game has been played in Kirkwall's streets for hundreds of years, with the teams made up of youths from the south end of the town and the north end.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
Image:

Protesters burn property in front of the U.S. embassy compound, in Baghdad on Dec. 31.

Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.

Khalid Mohammed / AP
Image: TOPSHOT-GREECE-NATURE-FEATURE-LIFESTYLE

People raft on the Nestos river near the northern Greek city of Drama on Dec. 26.

Aris Messinis / AFP - Getty Images
Image: TOPSHOT-SPAIN-CHRISTMAS-FESTIVAL-TRADITION

Revelers dressed in mock military garb throw eggs as they take part in the "Els Enfarinats" battle in the southeastern Spanish town of Ibi on Dec. 28.

During this 200-year-old traditional festival, participants known as Els Enfarinats (those covered in flour) dress in military clothes and stage a mock coup d'etat as they battle using flour, eggs and firecrackers outside the city town hall as part of the celebrations of the Day of the Innocents, a traditional day in Spain for pulling pranks.

Jaime Reina / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg stands with people in front of his residence in Monsey

Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg stands with people in front of his residence in Monsey, N.Y. on Dec. 29.

A 37-year-old man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in a knife attack that wounded five people at the rabbi's home. Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the attack an act of "domestic terrorism."

Jeenah Moon / Reuters
Image:

Massive amounts of smoke rises from wildfires burning in East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia in an image released on Jan. 2.

Thousands of tourists are fleeing Australia's wildfire-ravaged eastern coast ahead of worsening conditions as the military started to evacuate people trapped on the shore further south. Cooler weather has aided firefighting and allowed people to replenish supplies.

Dept. of Environment, Land, Water and Planning of Gippsland / via AP
Evacuations Begin Following East Gippsland Bushfires

Thick smoke from wildfires fills the air in eastern Gippsland, Australia on Jan. 2.

The Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Choules docked outside of Mallacoota Thursday morning to evacuate thousands of people stranded in the remote coastal town following fires across East Gippsland which have killed one person and destroyed dozens of properties.

Darrian Traynor / Getty Images
Image: Protests against Chile's government in Santiago

A demonstrator throws items at an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile on Dec. 30.

Ivan Alvarado / Reuters
Image: AFGHANISTAN-ECONOMY-LABOUR-CHILDREN

A young shoe-shiner sits as he waits for customers alongside a street in Kabul, Afghanistan on Dec. 29.

Farshad Usyan / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A male black rhino calf, which has not been named, is seen with his mother, Doppsee after its birth at the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing

A male black rhino calf stands next to his mother, Doppsee, after its birth at the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Mich. on Dec. 25.

Kaiti Chritz / Potter Park Zoo via Reuters
Image: TOPSHOT-GERMANY-WEATHER-TOURISM-LEISURE

Tourists watch the Harzer Schmalspurbahn narrow gauge train make its way through the snowy landscape on the Brocken mountain near Schierke, central Germany, on Dec. 28.

Matthias Bein / dpa via AFP - Getty Images
Image: Child looks on, whose shelter has been burned after a fire broke out in a slum in Dhaka

A child stands next to a shelter that burned after a fire broke out in a slum in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Dec. 27.

Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters
Image: TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-GAZA-CONFLICT

Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli forces at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest near the Israel-Gaza border fence, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Dec. 27.

Hundreds of Palestinians took part in protests along the Gaza-Israel border, the last of the Hamas-backed demonstrations until March. Amid heavy rain and wind, the rallies had the lowest turnout in months, with tensions far lower than in previous weeks and no live fire by the Israeli army, an AFP correspondent said.

The often violent weekly protests began in March 2018, calling for an end to Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip and for Palestinians to be allowed to return to their ancestral homes inside the Jewish state.

Said Khatib / AFP - Getty Images
Image: BRAZIL-NEW YEAR'S EVE-BEACH

A woman celebrates as she watches the traditional New Year's fireworks at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Dec. 31.

Daniel Ramalho / AFP - Getty Images
