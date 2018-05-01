The Week in Pictures: Dec. 28 - Jan. 4

Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter blocks a field goal attempt by Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert during overtime in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Pasadena, California on Jan. 1.

No. 3 Georgia won the first overtime RoseBowl in a 54-48 victory against No. 2 Oklahoma, sending the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff championship game. The Bulldogs will play either Alabama or Clemson on Jan. 8 for the national championship in Atlanta, about 90 miles from their campus — with a chance to win their first national title since 1980.