The Week in Pictures: Dec. 5 - 12
A sudden volcanic eruption, an asylum seeker nativity scene, a pet pig in the airport and more.
Tourists on a boat look at the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand on Dec. 9, 2019.
Unstable conditions continued to hamper rescue workers from searching for people missing and feared dead after the volcano off the New Zealand coast erupted in a towering blast of ash and scalding steam while dozens of tourists explored its moon-like surface.
U.S. Border Patrol agents detain undocumented immigrants caught near a section of privately-built border wall under construction on Dec. 11 near Mission, Texas.
The hard line immigration group We Build The Wall is funding construction of the wall on private land along the Rio Grande, which forms the border with Mexico.
The group, led by former Trump strategist Stephen Bannon claims to have raised tens of millions of dollars in a GoFundMe drive to build sections of wall along stretches of the southwest border with Mexico.
A Christmas nativity scene depicts Jesus, Mary, and Joseph as a family separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, at Claremont United Methodist Church in Claremont, Calif. on Dec. 9.
The church, who has worked to assist asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, hopes the display will prompt viewers to ask themselves what the family would face today if seeking refuge in the U.S. as they did when fleeing Nazareth to Egypt to escape capture by the forces of King Herod.
Anthony Joshua, right, punches Andy Ruiz Jr during the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7.
Ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., right, speaks as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., listens during a markup hearing on the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump on Dec. 12.
The articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House Democrats claim that Trump posed a 'clear and present danger' to national security and the 2020 election in his dealings with Ukraine over the past year.
A woman talks on her phone with a child sitting on her lap in the Vial refugee camp, on the Greek island of Chios on Dec. 10.
The camp has room for only 1,000 people, but nearly 5,000 asylum seekers currently live there in unsanitary conditions, many camps without toilets, bathrooms, electricity and water.
Orthodox Jewish men carry Moshe Deutsch's casket outside a Brooklyn synagogue following his funeral in New York on Dec. 11.
Deutsch was killed Tuesday in a shooting inside a Jersey City, N.J. kosher food market, which authorities said Thursday is being investigated as a "potential act of domestic terrorism fueled both by anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement beliefs."
A laborer works at the "White Mountain" limestone extraction quarry site near Egypt's southern city of Minya on Dec. 7.
Covered in fine white dust, laborers toil in brutal conditions with little workplace safety for paltry pay.
Kashmiri Muslim devotees offer prayer outside the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir on Dec. 9.
Hundreds of devotees have gathered at the shrine for the 11-day festival that marks the death anniversary of the Sufi saint.
Secondary students jump rope during a sports class at a school in Xiamen, Fujian province China on Dec. 10.
Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves the Manhattan Supreme Court after his new bail hearing in New York on Dec. 6.
New York prosecutors called for Harvey Weinstein's bail to be increased to $5 million, arguing that the disgraced Hollywood mogul had violated the conditions of his release and could try to flee the country.
Tatyana Danilova walks her pet pig LiLou at the San Francisco International Airport on Dec. 10.
LiLou, a five year-old Juliana pig, is a member of SFO's Wag Brigade that brings therapy animals to airport's departure area to greet passengers as they wait for their flights.
Liam Hatcher of the Blues stands in the outfield amid the smoke haze from bushfires during day 3 of the Sheffield Shield cricket match between New South Wales and Queensland at the SCG in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 10.
People dance at a Retro Swing Night event in a shopping mall in Beijing on Dec. 6.
Visitors take pictures in front of dry cliffs following a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, on Dec. 4.
A protester stands amidst clouds of tear gas as French Riot Police clash with demonstrators during a rally near Place de Republique in Paris in support of the national strike in France on Dec. 5.
French President Emmanuel Macron is facing his biggest test since the Yellow Vest (Gilet Jaune) movement as railway, transportation workers, teachers, students, hospital employees, police officers, garbage collectors, truck drivers and airline workers join the strike called in protest to changes to Frances pension system.
Polar bears gather outside the village of Ryrkaypiy, Russia on Dec. 3.
According to environmentalists and residents, more than 50 polar bears have gathered on the edge of a village in Russia's far north as weak coastal ice leaves them unable to roam.
This image was released on Dec. 6, 2019.
Suega Apelu bathes a child in the lagoon on Nov. 28 in Funafuti, Tuvalu.
The worlds fourth-smallest country of about 11,000 people is struggling to cope with climate change related impacts including five millimeter per year sea level rise, tidal and wave driven flooding, storm surges, rising temperatures, saltwater intrusion and coastal erosion.
Some scientists have predicted that Tuvalu could become inundated and uninhabitable in 50 to 100 years or less if sea level rise continues.
This image was released a part of a package on Dec. 12.