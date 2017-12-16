Sign up for the NEWS newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Let our news meet your inbox

News

The Week in Pictures: Dec. 8 - 15

The horse Roy Moore rode in on, buildings pierce the fog, surfers under smoky skies and more of the best pictures of the week.

14 PHOTOS

Peeking through

Buildings pierce through clouds as morning fog and air pollution shroud Skopje, Macedonia, on Dec. 15.

The city was almost brought to a standstill after a second day of heavy pollution.

Robert Atanasovski / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

Harrowing accounts

A 17-year-old woman who says she was raped by members of Myanmar's armed forces is photographed in her tent in Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh.

The use of rape by Myanmar's armed forces has been sweeping and methodical, the AP found in interviews with 29 Rohingya Muslim women and girls now in Bangladesh. They were interviewed separately, come from a variety of villages in Myanmar and now live spread across several refugee camps in Bangladesh. The military has denied its soldiers raped any Rohingya women. Image released on Dec. 10.

Related: 21 Rohingya women detail systemic, brutal rapes by Myanmar armed forces

Wong Maye-E / AP
  • Share

At the fence

A little girl holds a white balloon at the border wall between Mexico and the United States during the "Keep Our Dream alive" event in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on Dec. 10.

At the event, families separated by the border were reunited for three minutes through the fence that separates Ciudad Juarez Park in Mexico and Sunland in New Mexico.

Herika Martinez / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

Snow day

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle lies in the snow in the end zone during the second half of game against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 10 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills won 13-7.

Jeffrey T. Barnes / AP
  • Share

Smoky skies

Surfers walk under in smoke-filled skies as the so-called Thomas Fire threatened seaside communities near Carpinteria, California on Dec. 12.

The Thomas Fire, the fourth-largest in California history, was 35 percent contained on Friday after sweeping across more than 394 square miles of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties since it erupted Dec. 4. 

Photos: California surfers brave wildfire smoke to catch waves

David McNew / Getty Images
  • Share

Fires advance

Christmas lights illuminate a house as the growing Thomas Fire advances toward Santa Barbara County seaside communities on Dec. 10 in Carpinteria, California.

David McNew / Getty Images
  • Share

Many Claus

Santas get some holiday exercise through the streets of Glasgow, Scotland on Dec. 10.

The annual Santa dash welcomed over 8,000 racers dressed as Old Saint Nick. Since it started in 2006, the event has helped raise over $250,000 for charity.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
  • Share

Roy rides again

Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore rides his horse, Sassy, to cast his vote at the polling location on Dec. 12, 2017 in Gallant, Alabama.

In a stunning conclusion to a contest that received international attention, Democrat Doug Jones won over Moore in the deeply conservative state.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
  • Share

Friday clashes

Palestinian protesters carry the body of Yasser Sokar, 23, after he was shot during clashes near the border with Israel east of Gaza City on Dec. 15.

Violent protests over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital have entered a second week.

Photos: Dramatic sequence shows Israeli troops shooting knife-wielding Palestinian

Mohammed Saber / EPA
  • Share

Young romance

Military school students wait to dance during their annual ball in Moscow on Dec. 12. The ball attracts youth from all over Russia.

Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
  • Share

Ice festival

Workers carve the sculpture "Snow Song Winter Olympics" for the Harbin Ice Festival on Dec. 12 in Harbin, China.

The annual festival runs from Dec. 20 until Feb. 28.

Tao Zhang / Getty Images
  • Share

Return to the moon

President Donald Trump holds an astronaut toy at a signing ceremony for the Space Policy Directive at the White House on Dec. 11.

The order formally directs NASA to focus on returning humans to the moon.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
  • Share

Eating snow

A dog jumps to catch a snowball in Godewaersvelde, France, on Dec. 11.

Philippe Huguen / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

Glittering lights

Chase McCann, 7, and his brother Blake, 5, admire a musical Christmas tree in Central Park in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 8.

Photos: Twinkling holiday lights spread cheer around the world

The Week in Pictures: Dec. 1 - 8 

John Rucosky / Tribune-Democrat via AP
  • Share
1/14