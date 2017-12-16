Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
The Week in Pictures: Dec. 8 - 15
The horse Roy Moore rode in on, buildings pierce the fog, surfers under smoky skies and more of the best pictures of the week.
Harrowing accounts
A 17-year-old woman who says she was raped by members of Myanmar's armed forces is photographed in her tent in Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh.
The use of rape by Myanmar's armed forces has been sweeping and methodical, the AP found in interviews with 29 Rohingya Muslim women and girls now in Bangladesh. They were interviewed separately, come from a variety of villages in Myanmar and now live spread across several refugee camps in Bangladesh. The military has denied its soldiers raped any Rohingya women. Image released on Dec. 10.
At the fence
A little girl holds a white balloon at the border wall between Mexico and the United States during the "Keep Our Dream alive" event in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on Dec. 10.
At the event, families separated by the border were reunited for three minutes through the fence that separates Ciudad Juarez Park in Mexico and Sunland in New Mexico.
Smoky skies
Surfers walk under in smoke-filled skies as the so-called Thomas Fire threatened seaside communities near Carpinteria, California on Dec. 12.
The Thomas Fire, the fourth-largest in California history, was 35 percent contained on Friday after sweeping across more than 394 square miles of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties since it erupted Dec. 4.
Roy rides again
Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore rides his horse, Sassy, to cast his vote at the polling location on Dec. 12, 2017 in Gallant, Alabama.
In a stunning conclusion to a contest that received international attention, Democrat Doug Jones won over Moore in the deeply conservative state.
Friday clashes
Palestinian protesters carry the body of Yasser Sokar, 23, after he was shot during clashes near the border with Israel east of Gaza City on Dec. 15.
Violent protests over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital have entered a second week.
Glittering lights
Chase McCann, 7, and his brother Blake, 5, admire a musical Christmas tree in Central Park in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 8.
