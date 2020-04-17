Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Drive-up Easter and tributes to those we lost
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has topped 2 million.
Virginia
A soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment salutes while wearing a mask during U.S. Army Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Robert M. Belch's funeral at Arlington National Cemetery on April 14, 2020. Belch served in the Army for 26 years, where he was a Combat Engineer with the 42nd Infantry, 142nd Combat Engineer Battalion, Rainbow Division. The decorated World War II veteran earned several commendations including the Legion of Merit.
New York
Hospital workers wave and cheer outside the Westchester Medical Center as first responders pass by in a caravan of sirens and lights on April 14 in Valhalla.
The first responders arrived in EMS ambulances, fire department trucks and police vehicles to give thanks to health care workers for their efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic in Westchester County. Medical staff emerged from the hospital to return the love at the emotional event, held at dusk.
France
A cashier wears a face mask in a supermarket in Givors, near Lyon, on the 30th day of a strict lockdown on April 15.
Indonesia
People stand apart as they do stretches along rail tracks in Bandung on April 15.
France
Residents applaud in support of healthcare workers in Paris on April 14.
New York City
Street performer Robert John Burck, known as The Naked Cowboy, plays guitar in an almost deserted Times Square on April 13.
Gaza Strip
A mother entertains her children with makeshift masks made of cabbage as she cooks in Beit Lahia on April 16.
Ohio
Protesters shout outside the statehouse atrium where reporters listen to Gov. Mike DeWine's update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Columbus on April 13.
About 100 people assembled outside the building to protest the state's continued stay at home order and non-essential business closures.
Washington
President Donald Trump leaves the Rose Garden after speaking about the coronavirus on April 14.
South Carolina
Residents walk in front of a home destroyed by a tornado on April 13 near Nixville.
A string of storms across the southern United States produced multiple tornados resulting in more than 30 deaths and dozens more injuries.
New York
A Yonkers Fire Department EMT arrives to assist EMS medics with a patient with COVID-19 symptoms on April 14 in Yonkers.
Senegal
A wrestler rests in a gym opened for him in Dakar on April 15. Professional Senegalese wrestlers who usually train in specialized gyms now train alone in smaller gyms, in small teams on the beach or at their house.
Spain
A worker applies varnish to a coffin at the Eurocoffin factory in Barcelona on April 16. The factory has tripled its daily production to cope with the increase in demand related to COVID-19 deaths.
New York City
Fire Department Emergency Medical Technicians assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing on April 15.
Indonesia
A nurse holds a newborn baby wearing a face shield as a protective measure at a clinic in Bireuen, Aceh province, on April 15.
Israel
A pack of jackals eats dog food left for them at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv on April 11. With Tel Aviv in lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, the sprawling park is all but empty, clearing the way for packs of jackals to take over this urban oasis in the heart of the city as they search for food.
Czech Republic
A juggler entertains residents in Prague on April 14.
Virginia
The D.C.-area Motown band "The Tribe" performs a social distance concert for residents of the Goodwin House senior living community in Arlington on April 14.
Minnesota
Archbishop Bernard Hebda's cap is blown away by a gust of wind while he and Auxiliary Bishop Andrew Cozzens offer special Easter Blessings from the Bishops in Saint Paul on April 12.
New York
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door in New Rochelle, N.Y., on April 11.
Wisconsin
Terrie Culver celebrates Easter during a "drive-up" church service at the Family Worship Center on April 12 in Beloit. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized churches to hold drive-up services, despite the shelter-in-place order, as long as congregants avoided person-to-person contact.
Washington
Richard Lucas dressed as the Easter Bunny waves to families as he rides in his convertible around his Capitol Hill neighborhood on April 12.
New York
Felix and his mother Naomi Hassebroek look at her sister's newborn baby through a the glass pane of a door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn on April 11.
Spain
Health workers hug during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of COVID-19, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes on April 13.
Romania
A volunteer plays with a cat before distributing willow branches, an Orthodox Palm Sunday tradition, in Bucharest on April 12.
New York City
Nurses and healthcare workers mourn their colleagues during a demonstration outside Mount Sinai Hospital on April 10.
Italy
A nurse attends to a patient in a CPAP helmet while he is moved out of the Intensive Care Unit at the Pope John XXIII Hospital in Bergamo on April 7. The number of new COVID-19 cases appears to be decreasing in Italy, including in the province of Bergamo, one of its hardest-hit areas.
China
Travelers in protective suits at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan on April 10.
Maryland
A lone passenger sleeps in an empty Amtrak car as the train pulls into Penn Station in Baltimore on April 9.
