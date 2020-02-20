The Week in Pictures: Feb. 13 - 20

A bus carrying passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Feb. 17.

More than 300 Americans were evacuated from the ship Sunday, and around 450 people disembarked from the ship Wednesday.

The coronavirus quarantine measures put in place by Japanese officials on board the cruise ship where thousands of people have been kept in isolation were “completely chaotic,” an infectious disease specialist who visited the vessel has claimed.