The Week in Pictures: Feb. 13 - 20
Elizabeth Warren's pinky promise, a father's wartime game, a patient's virtuoso performance and more.
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman crashes during the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Feb 17, 2020.
Newman was released from the hospital after suffering serious injuries, his racing team said Wednesday.
A bus carrying passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Feb. 17.
More than 300 Americans were evacuated from the ship Sunday, and around 450 people disembarked from the ship Wednesday.
The coronavirus quarantine measures put in place by Japanese officials on board the cruise ship where thousands of people have been kept in isolation were “completely chaotic,” an infectious disease specialist who visited the vessel has claimed.
Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., at the Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19.
Wednesday's debate was the first for billionaire former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who took considerable heat from the other candidates on stage over his treatment of women and defense of stop-and-frisk.
Fans watch from the grandstands as Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, prepares to land at Daytona International Airport before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race on Feb. 16.
Roger Stone and his wife Nydia Stone arrive at federal court in Washington on Feb. 20.
President Trump said his former adviser has "a very good chance of exoneration," hours after the GOP operative was sentenced to 40 months behind bars for obstructing a congressional investigation of Russia's 2016 presidential election meddling.
Dogmar Turner plays the violin during brain surgery at King's College Hospital in London on Jan. 31.
Turner, 53, a former management consultant from the Isle of Wight, played Mahler and Gershwin on the violin while a tumor was removed from her brain so that surgeons could preserve her ability to play music and her 40-year passion for the instrument.
This still made from video footage was released on Feb. 19.
Video journalist Abdullah al-Mohammed sits with hiss 3-year-old daughter Salwa at their home in Sarmada, a town in Syria's last rebel pocket in the Idlib province, on Feb. 19.
Muhammad invented a game to cushion his young daughter from the trauma of hearing the deafening cacophony of air strikes and shelling near his home.
A video posted by Muhammad on social media this week, showing the two laughing at the sound of shelling in Idlib during this game, went viral.
Two women take a selfie at the B&W cafe in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Feb. 19.
Patients with mild symptoms of coronavirus rest in the temporary Fangcai Hospital set up in a sports stadium in Wuhan, China, on Feb. 18.
A couple wearing masks kiss in downtown Shanghai on Feb. 16.
A woman looks out her window as geese swim past in floodwater after the River Severn bursts its banks in Bewdley, west of Birmingham on Feb. 16, after Storm Dennis caused flooding across large swathes of Britain.
Hurricane-force winds of up to 98 mph and monster waves that could reach over 100 feet were roaring across the North Atlantic on Saturday, the U.S. National Weather Service's Ocean Prediction Center said.
Men dressed in loincloths prepare to snatch a wooden stick, called "shingi," tossed by the priest during a naked festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Japan, on Feb. 15.
The person who grabs the wooden stick is considered the "luckiest man of the year."
Internally displaced children look out of a tent at a camp in Turmanin near the Turkish border in Idlib, Syria, on Feb. 14.
Turkish and Russian-backed Syrian forces have clashed in recent days in Syria’s last rebel stronghold, threatening to escalate hostilities in a region where as many as 800,000 civilians have been displaced.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., makes a pinky promise with Ming'Le Planter, 6, at Bertha's Kitchen in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 14.