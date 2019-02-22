The Week in Pictures: Feb. 14 - Feb. 21

Sunlight hits the Horsetail Fall, turning it into a "firefall", at Yosemite National Park, California, on Feb. 17.

Every February for a few days, the setting sun illuminates Horsetail Fall to make it glow like a cascade of molten lava.

The natural wonder draws scores of people to Yosemite Valley for a spot near the waterfall, which flows down the granite face of the park’s famed rock formation, El Capitan.