Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Feb. 14 - 21
A "firefall" in Yosemite, a blaze in Bangladesh, Milan fashion week and more.
Photographers look into a window as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., meets with civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton during lunch at Sylvia's Restaurant in New York on Feb. 21, 2019.
Monarch butterflies cluster in the Amanalco de Becerra sanctuary, in the mountains near the extinct Nevado de Toluca volcano, in Mexico, on Feb. 14.
Camp dwellers pump water from a well at Malkohi refugee camp in Jimeta, Nigeria, on Feb. 19.
Malkohi is a camp for internally displaced people who fled their homes as Boko Haram insurgents advanced across north-eastern Nigeria.
Sunlight hits the Horsetail Fall, turning it into a "firefall", at Yosemite National Park, California, on Feb. 17.
Every February for a few days, the setting sun illuminates Horsetail Fall to make it glow like a cascade of molten lava.
The natural wonder draws scores of people to Yosemite Valley for a spot near the waterfall, which flows down the granite face of the park’s famed rock formation, El Capitan.
Rescuers stand at the site of a fire in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Feb. 21.
A devastating fire raced through densely packed buildings in a centuries-old district in Bangladesh's capital. The district dating to the Mughal era 400 years ago is crammed with buildings separated by narrow alleys, with residences commonly above shops, restaurants or warehouses on the ground floors. The blaze started late Wednesday night in one building and quickly spread to others
A pedestrian walks during a snowstorm in Philadelphia on Feb. 20.
A massive winter storm created travel and commuting trouble for almost 200 million people in as many as 39 states Wednesday.
The system dumped rain, snow and ice across the South, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and southern New England.
A multi-car wreck between turns 3 and 4 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, in Florida, on Feb. 17.
Paul Menard triggered the 21-car accident shortly after a restart with 10 laps to go in "The Great American Race."
Menard turned Matt DiBenedetto, who slammed into the wall and started a chain-reaction of more than two dozen cars. It brought out a red flag that stopped the race for a lengthy cleanup.
A truck carries men, identified as Islamic State group fighters who surrendered to Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as they are transported out of the Islamic State's last holdout of Baghouz in Syria. on Feb. 20.
Two people hold masks in front of their faces outside the Gucci women's fashion show in Milan on Feb. 20.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to dancers during the annual carnival reception at the chancellery in Berlin on Feb. 19.
Revelers jump over a bonfire during an event to celebrate the Lantern Festival, marking the end of Lunar New Year celebrations, in Haikou, China, on Feb. 19.
Leanne Simonsen, wife of fallen NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen, receives a flag following his funeral service at the Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays, New York, on Feb. 20.
Simonsen was killed by friendly fire while responding to a robbery at a store in Queens last week.
Rachel, daughter of a migrant woman from Honduras, Orfa, rinses her face while washing her doll in the sink in a trailer in Texico, New Mexico, on Nov. 28, 2018.
Orfa set out with her three children in early 2018 to make the approximately 2,700-mile journey through Mexico to the United States. They joined one of the "caravans" of thousands of Central American migrants that have made the trip over the past year in hopes of securing asylum in the United States.
Photo was made available on Feb. 15, 2019.
The full moon passes behind the World Trade Center in New York on Feb. 19.