The Week in Pictures: Feb. 15 - 22

Little Miss Flint, also known as Mari Copeny, takes a sip of her soda as she watches a free screening of the "Black Panther" along with more than 150 Flint children after she raised $16,000 to provide free tickets to an entire theater in Flint Township, Michigan, on Feb. 19. Mari also gave away $2,000 in Black Panther toys and comic books at the screening.

"Kids in Flint always see themselves portrayed in the media as victims. Black Panther gives Flint kids a chance to see themselves represented on the big screen as royalty and heroes," Copeny said. "Black Panther teaches us that we can be whoever you want to be. And that especially goes for Flint kids."