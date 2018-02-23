Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
News
The Week in Pictures: Feb. 15 - 22
Queen Elizabeth attends fashion week, Team USA women's hockey wins gold, a camel caravan delivers aid and more.
Little Miss Flint, also known as Mari Copeny, takes a sip of her soda as she watches a free screening of the "Black Panther" along with more than 150 Flint children after she raised $16,000 to provide free tickets to an entire theater in Flint Township, Michigan, on Feb. 19. Mari also gave away $2,000 in Black Panther toys and comic books at the screening.
"Kids in Flint always see themselves portrayed in the media as victims. Black Panther gives Flint kids a chance to see themselves represented on the big screen as royalty and heroes," Copeny said. "Black Panther teaches us that we can be whoever you want to be. And that especially goes for Flint kids."
Abby Spangler and her daughter Eleanor Spangler Neuchterlein, 16, hold hands as they participate in a "lie-in" supporting gun control reform outside the White House on Feb. 19 in Washington. Students are taking hold of the gun debate in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, by organizing a series of school walkouts across the country and a march in Washington to protest gun violence.
Alla Tsuper of Belarus crashes during the women's freestyle aerial final at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Feb. 16.
Queen Elizabeth sits next to American Vogue editor Anna Wintour at the Richard Quinn runway on Feb. 20. It was the queen's first visit visit to London Fashion Week. The 91-year-old monarch gave out the first Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to London-born Richard Quinn.
Lobbyists and attorneys listen as student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where more than a dozen students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting, interrupt a house legislative committee hearing to challenge lawmakers on gun control reform, in Tallahassee, Florida, on Feb. 21.
Sheryl Acquarola, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is overcome with emotion in the east gallery of the House of Representatives after the representatives voted not to hear the bill banning assault rifles and large capacity magazines at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, on Feb. 20.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson celebrates after Team USA defeated Canada in a 3-2 victory that snapped the Americans' 20-year gold medal drought and ended Canada's bid for a fifth straight title in the first shootout in an Olympic women's final on Feb. 22.
It was sweet redemption for the 10 Americans who watched the Canadians snatch gold away in Sochi. Not only did the Americans end the Canadians' stranglehold on Olympic gold, they ended a skid of five straight against their rival coming into this game, including a 2-1 loss in the tournament a week ago.
Spectators watch a 30-meter Gothic style structure made of twigs and debris by Russian artist Nikolay Polissky burn during the celebration of Shrovetide in the village of Nikola-Lenivets, Russia, on Feb. 17. The ancient farewell ceremony to winter is traditionally celebrated in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.
Students console each other during a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 15.
A caravan of camels crosses Gemeri Lake to transport treated mosquito nets to Afambo in the remote Afar region of Ethiopia, on Feb. 14. USAID in cooperation with the Ethiopian government distributed the nets to locals as part of its health program in the country. Afar region is one of the most disadvantaged regions in Ethiopia and is particularly prone to malaria.
A lion dancer rests before a Lunar New Year parade in Hong Kong on Feb. 16.