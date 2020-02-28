Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Feb. 20 - 27
The first couple visits the Taj Mahal, coronavirus fears grow in South Korea, fleeing violence in Syria and more.
Michael Jordan cries during Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant's memorial at Staples Center in Los Angles on Feb. 24, 2020.
Jordan broke down in tears as soon as he took the podium Monday. "I had a little brother that I tried to help in every way I could. Please rest in peace, little brother," Jordan said.
A woman gets ash sprinkled on her head during Ash Wednesday services in Manila, Philippines on Feb. 26.
The Philippines Catholic Church recommended sprinkling ash on the heads of devotees, rather than the usual practice of rubbing it on foreheads, to avoid physical contact as a precaution against COVID-19.
A flock of greylag geese and greater white-fronted geese gather at the municipality of Hortobagy, Hungary, on Feb. 27.
Barber shop owner ReCarlo Lewis sprays his client Russell Moultrie's hair at Lucciono's in North Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 26.
Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer at the Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 25.
The debate quickly descended into chaos as Sanders faced a torrent of attacks from all sides, Warren confronted Bloomberg over his treatment of women, and several of the candidates shouted over each other about health care.
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting coronavirus runs as a traditional market is sanitized in Seoul on Feb. 26.
The coronavirus outbreak has spread from China to at least 40 countries around the world, affecting markets and disrupting travel. A recent increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea have heightened concerns about the ability to contain the spread of the virus.
A man carries a sack on his back as civilians take shelter in Haram, near the Syria-Turkey border on Feb. 22.
Since Dec. 1, nearly 800,000 people have been forcibly displaced in Idlib, an area roughly the size of Delaware, according to the United Nations. The IRC estimates that another 500,000 people remain in the firing line and will be displaced if violence continues.
A group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans, beat Mohammad Zubair, 37, who is Muslim, during protests sparked by a new citizenship law in New Delhi on Feb. 24.
The contentious new citizenship law fast-tracks naturalization for foreign-born religious minorities of all major faiths in South Asia except Islam.
Zubair, his head wrapped in bandages sits inside his relative's house in New Delhi on Feb. 26.
Zubair was on his way home from a local mosque in northeast New Delhi when he came across the large crowd. He turned towards an underpass to avoid the commotion; it proved to be a mistake.
Within seconds, he was cowering on the ground surrounded by more than a dozen young men, who began beating him with wooden sticks and metal rods. Blood flowed from his head, spattering his clothes. The blows intensified. He thought he would die.
An unconscious Zubair was eventually dragged to safety by fellow Muslims who came to his aid after throwing stones to disperse his attackers.
The 37-year-old, who makes a living doing odd jobs, was rushed to a hospital where he was treated for wounds to his head and released late on Monday.
An explosion following an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City on Feb. 24.
Signs of regrowth on the blue gum forestry in Parndana, Australia, on Feb. 23.
Over a third of Kangaroo Island, including much of the Flinders Chase National Park, was burnt during the recent bushfires that began on January 4.
Megan Dority poses for a photo with the so called "Leaning Tower of Dallas" as a crew works to topple the structure north of downtown Dallas, on Feb. 24.
The still standing structure is part of an 11-story building that found a second life online after surviving a first demolition attempt. The former Affiliated Computer Services building inspired jokes and comparisons to Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa when a Feb. 16 implosion failed to bring down its core. The company that engineered the blast said some explosives did not go off.
President Donald Trump and the first lady visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on Feb. 24.