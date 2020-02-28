The Week in Pictures: Feb. 20 - 27

Zubair, his head wrapped in bandages sits inside his relative's house in New Delhi on Feb. 26.

Zubair was on his way home from a local mosque in northeast New Delhi when he came across the large crowd. He turned towards an underpass to avoid the commotion; it proved to be a mistake.

Within seconds, he was cowering on the ground surrounded by more than a dozen young men, who began beating him with wooden sticks and metal rods. Blood flowed from his head, spattering his clothes. The blows intensified. He thought he would die.

An unconscious Zubair was eventually dragged to safety by fellow Muslims who came to his aid after throwing stones to disperse his attackers.

The 37-year-old, who makes a living doing odd jobs, was rushed to a hospital where he was treated for wounds to his head and released late on Monday.