In Focus
The Week in Pictures: Feb. 21 - 28
Michael Cohen testifies on the Hill, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform at the Oscars, Trump and Kim dine in Hanoi and more
Michael Mueller snow blows the sidewalk near his house in Rochester, Minnesota, on Feb. 24, 2019 after heavy snow overnight.
A powerful winter storm barreling from the Midwest to the East Coast left one person dead and dozens stranded and injured, authorities said Sunday.
Members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand guard as a woman walks with a child after leaving the Islamic State group's last holdout of Baghouz, in Syria on Feb. 27.
President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi on Feb. 27.
Photos: Vietnam hosts Trump and North Korean leader for nuclear summit
Venezuela's security forces block opposition supporters trying to cross the border with Colombia at Simon Bolivar bridge in the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, on Feb. 23.
President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela cut off diplomatic ties with neighbor Colombia on Saturday after Colombia was used as a staging ground for a U.S.-backed aid effort that he has vowed to block.
A woman participates in the "Dignity March" that ended in New Delhi on Feb. 22.
Thousands of women joined the march to walk 6,200 miles across India, starting in Mumbai on Dec. 20, 2018 to campaign to end sexual violence against women and children.
Michael Cohen prepares to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on Feb 27.
Cohen, long-time fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, painted a scathing portrait Wednesday of his former boss in Hill testimony alleging Trump approved hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, knew about the 2016 WikiLeaks email dump in advance and had wanted Congress to receive misleading testimony about his ties to Russia.
Policemen stand guard in front of a damaged train inside Ramsis train station in Cairo on Feb. 27.
Egypt's prosecutor general said an investigation determined that the deadly locomotive accident in Cairo's main train station was triggered by a brawl between two train conductors.
Schoolgirls look at "The Morning of the Streltsy Execution" by Russian painter Vasily Surikov at The State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow on Feb. 26
Policemen sit on stools near the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi during the second US-North Korea summit on Feb. 27.
A man stands under a snow-covered tree at Lake Van in Vancouver on Feb. 27.
Children wait for the arrival of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco, on Feb. 25. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three day visit to the country.
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born," winner of the original song, at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.
A bee forages around flowers on a warm winter day, in Bern, Switzerland, on Feb. 27.
The unseasonably warm weather seems to have brought the seasons forward by some weeks, revealing a spring view while still being in winter.