The Week in Pictures: Feb. 21 - 28
Michael Cohen pulls no punches on the Hill, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper get cozy at the Oscars, Trump and Kim break bread in Hanoi and more.
Snowman
Michael Mueller snow blows the sidewalk near his house in Rochester, Minnesota, on Feb. 24, 2019 after heavy snow overnight.
A powerful winter storm barreling from the Midwest to the East Coast left one person dead and dozens stranded and injured, authorities said Sunday.
Last ISIS enclave
Members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand guard as a woman walks with a child after leaving the ISIS enclave of Baghouz, Syria, on Feb. 27.
The enclave at Baghouz, a tiny area on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, is the last populated territory held by the jihadists who have been steadily driven by an array of enemies from swathes of land they once held.
No deal
President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi on Feb. 27.
Trump and Kim abruptly broke off their nuclear summit on Thursday, canceling a planned signing ceremony.
Border blockade
Venezuela's security forces block opposition supporters trying to cross the border with Colombia at Simon Bolivar bridge in the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, on Feb. 23.
President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela cut off diplomatic ties with neighbor Colombia on Saturday after Colombia was used as a staging ground for a U.S.-backed aid effort that he has vowed to block.
Dignity March
A woman participates in the "Dignity March" that ended in New Delhi on Feb. 22.
Thousands of women joined the march to walk 6,200 miles across India, starting in Mumbai on Dec. 20, 2018, to campaign to end sexual violence against women and children.
Cohen tells all
Michael Cohen prepares to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on Feb 27.
Cohen, long-time fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, painted a scathing portrait Wednesday of his former boss in Hill testimony alleging Trump approved hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, knew about the 2016 WikiLeaks email dump in advance and had wanted Congress to receive misleading testimony about his ties to Russia.
Cairo train crash
Policemen stand guard in front of a damaged train inside Ramsis train station in Cairo on Feb. 27.
Egypt's prosecutor general said an investigation determined that the deadly locomotive accident in Cairo's main train station was triggered by a brawl between two train conductors.
Moscow museum
Schoolgirls look at "The Morning of the Streltsy Execution" by Russian painter Vasily Surikov at The State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow on Feb. 26
Hanoi police
Police sit on stools near the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi during the second U.S.-North Korea summit on Feb. 27.
Vancouver snow
A man stands under a snow-covered tree at Lake Van in Vancouver on Feb. 27.
Royal fans
Children wait for the arrival of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco, on Feb. 25. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three day visit to the country.
Steamy performance
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born," winner of the original song category, at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.
Early bloom
A bee forages around flowers on a warm winter day, in Bern, Switzerland, on Feb. 27.
The unseasonably warm weather seems to have brought the seasons forward by some weeks, revealing an early peak at spring.