Image: Joe Biden Holds Super Tuesday Rally

Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Feb. 27- March 5

Jill Biden intercepts a protester, a governor's elbow bump, a prayer for Trump and more.

/ 14 PHOTOS
Image:

Tennessee tornado

The remains of homes are scattered near Cookeville, Tenn., on March 3, 2020. 

At least 24 people were killed, several others injured and tens of thousands of households and businesses left without power when a tornado struck parts of Nashville and central Tennessee early Tuesday.

Mark Humphrey / AP
  • Share
Image: Joe Biden Holds Super Tuesday Rally

Standing by her man

Jill Biden blocks an anti-dairy protester who tried to reach the stage during a primary night rally for Joe Biden in Los Angeles on March 3.

"I tell you my wife's something else, isn't she?'' Biden said. "I wasn't scared for me, I was worried for Jill. She is incredible."

Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Dorothy Campbell and her son, Charlie Campbell, talk through a window with her husband, Gene Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland

Family visit

Dorothy Campbell and her son Charlie  talk through a window with her husband, Gene Campbell, at the Life Care Center, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in Kirkland, Wash., on March 5.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus reported in the U.S. jumped from six to nine in a matter of hours Tuesday — all in Washington state.

David Ryder / Reuters
  • Share
Image: TOPSHOT-TURKEY-SYRIA-GREECE-MIGRANTS

Stuck at the border

Migrants sit near the buffer zone at the Turkey-Greece border, in Pazarkule, Turkey, on Feb. 29.

Turkey says it cannot host any more Syrian refugees beyond the 3.7 million already in the country and blames the E.U. for not sharing responsibility for them. The E.U., in turn, has demanded that Turkey uphold its end of a 2016 agreement that provided it $6.6 billion in exchange for stemming the flow of migrants.

Bulent Kilic / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Show ready

Lloyd the Italian Greyhound/Whippet cross is groomed at a pop-up spa designed for dogs on their way to Crufts dog show, at Roadchef in Norton Canes, England, on March 5.

Fabio De Paola / PA via AP
  • Share
Image:

Tokyo commute

Mask-clad commuters make their way to work during morning rush hour at the Shinagawa train station in Tokyo on Feb. 28.

Charly Triballeau / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Coronavirus prayer

A Muslim worshiper attends a mass prayer against coronavirus in Dakar, Senegal, on March 4,

John Wessels / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Hands on

African American supporters lay their hands on President Donald Trump as they pray for him at the conclusion of a news conference and meeting at the White House on Feb. 27.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Burgers with Beto

Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke and Joe Biden at a Whataburger after O'Rourke endorsed Biden's campaign for president in Dallas on March 2. 

Joe Biden surged to a surprise victory in delegate-rich Texas after winning nine other states in a dominant Super Tuesday showing. 

Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Elbow bump

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee bumps elbows with a worker at the seafood counter of the Uwajimaya Asian Food and Gift Market in Seattle on March 3.

Inslee said he's doing the elbow bump instead of shaking hands to prevent the spread of germs, and that his visit to the store was to encourage people to keep patronizing businesses during the coronavirus outbreak. 

Ted S. Warren / AP
  • Share
Image:

Mask instructions

A teacher shows students how to use a mask made from tissue at the Cinta Bangsa kindergarten on March 4 in Yogyakarta as confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Indonesia.

 

Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Displaced in Syria

An internally displaced girl looks out the broken window of a van near Idlib, Syria on Feb. 27.

Umit Bektas / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Patient transfer

Patients wait to be transferred from Wuhan No.5 Hospital to Leishenshan Hospital, the newly-built hospital for coronavirus patients, in Wuhan, China, on March 3.

The virus is now spreading more rapidly outside China, where the epidemic started, with mainland China recording 119 new confirmed cases while hundreds of cases were reported globally.

AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: 22 Dead As Tornadoes Roar Across Tennessee, Including Nashville

Tornado twilight

The sun sets behind the foundation of a home left after a tornado early Tuesday morning on March 4 in Cookeville, Tenn.

This was the second most deadly tornado event in Tennessee history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center. Twisters killed 38 people in Tennessee on March 22, 1952, and 22 died in a tornado on Feb. 5, 2008, according to federal authorities.

The Week in Pictures: Feb. 20 -27

 

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images
  • Share
1/14